RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The Francess Barbara Fashion Showcase

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The showcase, casted and produced by M and I casting and productions is for awareness, for people to understand what the brand is really about and to know that a lot more projects are on the way.

The Francess Barbara Fashion Showcase. (TBD)
The Francess Barbara Fashion Showcase. (TBD)

For the first time ever, The Francess Barbara brand is having a private showcase of her latest collection in the very heart of the fashion week season on the 29th of October at Eko Convention Centre Lagos.

Recommended articles

The Francess Barbara brand is involved with everything beauty, from luxury wears to skincare and has been in business for about 5 years.

The Francess Barbara Fashion Showcase. (TBD)
The Francess Barbara Fashion Showcase. (TBD) Pulse Nigeria

“I am very excited about this collection, it’s fierce, glamorous and of course speaks luxury. I am a bit overwhelmed. I really just want people to see the designs and how tasteful they are”

This high end wares are available in the walk-in store in Abuja. There’s a stocklist in Dubai and South Africa. The brand is looking at a possible expansion to Lagos, Ghana and the UK.

The Francess Barbara foundation would also be launching on the 29th but there has been a number of personal charitable works. “We are more than excited to make this more official and put a debut to it”.

The showcase, casted and produced by M and I casting and productions is for awareness, for people to understand what the brand is really about and to know that a lot more projects are on the way.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex