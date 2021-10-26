The Francess Barbara Fashion Showcase

The Francess Barbara brand is involved with everything beauty, from luxury wears to skincare and has been in business for about 5 years.

Pulse Nigeria

“I am very excited about this collection, it’s fierce, glamorous and of course speaks luxury. I am a bit overwhelmed. I really just want people to see the designs and how tasteful they are”

This high end wares are available in the walk-in store in Abuja. There’s a stocklist in Dubai and South Africa. The brand is looking at a possible expansion to Lagos, Ghana and the UK.

The Francess Barbara foundation would also be launching on the 29th but there has been a number of personal charitable works. “We are more than excited to make this more official and put a debut to it”.