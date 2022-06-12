The big bang of the Lagos Leather Fair 5th anniversary

Nigerians, or would it be better to say Africans, do have a magnificent taste when it comes to style, fashion and creativity because, at the Lagos Leather Fair, one could swim in a sea of leather products and services which soothe different wants, needs and style. It was a taste of leathery goodness with non-stop engaging activities at every nook and cranny of the fairground.

One activity which stood out was the conversations during the masterclasses. The first session for the day had the topic titled “The Journey Ahead for Intra-African Trade — Spotlight on Creatives and the AfCFTA” which focused on the role of the AfCFTA in aiding intra-African trade for SMEs and how brands can benefit from it. The panellists included representatives from the Trade Policy and Business Environment, Banks, Insurance, E-Commerce and Consultancy firms.

Navigating the Challenges of Payment Gateways: What’s the way out for SMEs? and Achieving Social Impact in the Creative Space — Doing Good while Doing Business were leading conversations during the master classes. These discussions addressed the issues of cross-border payments faced by SMEs and the need to employ digital payments to ease cross-border transactions. The conversations also showcased the importance of businesses to contribute to the socio-economic growth of society. Speakers were able to share insights on ways that businesses can drive social change and impact.

The day was indeed more interesting than envisaged and all who were in attendance found it worth every second of their time. The air was cool, exhibitors were on their ‘A-game’, food vendors had the grills firing up non-stop, DJ supplied back-to-back tunes and the host was truly the best salesman. Visitors were entertained and booths were filled up. Questions were answered, knowledge was exchanged, and new relationships were born. It was a complete fun-learning day.

Day 2 comes alive by 10 am on Sunday the 12th of June. It is the last and final day. The venue remains the Balmoral Convention Center at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island. There is no better way to celebrate Democracy Day than with friends, family and loved ones at the Lagos Leather Fair to get an unforgettable leathery experience.

I bet, you definitely don’t want to miss this one.

