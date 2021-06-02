RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: 3 different ways to style scarfs

Don't be boring with the way you style your scarfs, switch it up.

Turn a scarf into a shirt
Turn a scarf into a shirt {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

Silk or chiffons scarfs are fabulous accessories every woman should have in her wardrobe.

Scarfs are versatile and can be worn in different ways.

Turn a scarf to a belt
Turn a scarf into a shirt {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

If you are willing to tap into your sexy side, you can make a scarf into a top and wear it. Pair it with biker shorts or trousers

You can wear a scarf on corporate attires
Turn a scarf to a belt {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

You can wear it on your trousers as a belt, it makes the outfit classy and chic

You can wear a scarf on corporate attires {pinterest}
You can wear a scarf on corporate attires {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

Silk scarfs have been worn on corporate attires since time immemorial. They add a certain refined look to the outfit.

Style Guide is a series on how to style accessories and clothes

