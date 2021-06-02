Style Guide: 3 different ways to style scarfs

Scarfs are versatile and can be worn in different ways.

As a top

Pulse Nigeria

If you are willing to tap into your sexy side, you can make a scarf into a top and wear it. Pair it with biker shorts or trousers

As a belt

Pulse Nigeria

You can wear it on your trousers as a belt, it makes the outfit classy and chic

Accessories on corporate gowns and dresses

Pulse Nigeria

Silk scarfs have been worn on corporate attires since time immemorial. They add a certain refined look to the outfit.