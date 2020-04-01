Barbadian singer/songwriter/actress/businesswoman, Robyn 'Rihanna Fenty' is the cover girl of British Vogue's May 2020 issue.

She graced not one but two covers of the May 2020 issue and she did it in style as she rock a durag from Stephen Jones Millinery.

Rihanna by Steven Klein [Vogue]

In this edition the singer talks about her plans to release a long anticipated new album, to expand her Fenty Mansion which is building a skincare range.

In her words “I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

She was asked where she sees herself in 10 years and she said “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient.” She playfully ignores my outrage (I’m almost 40 myself) at this idea. “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

When she was asked about her not meeting the right person, the business mogul goes ahead to say, “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

