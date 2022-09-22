RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ojuju Ball: Our favorite and least favorite looks

Temi Iwalaiye

Here is our assessment of what celebrities wore to the Ojuju ball.

The worst and best dressed looks [Instagram]
The worst and best dressed looks [Instagram]

At the premiere of Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brotherhood’, all hands were on deck to create looks for what was called Ojuju ball. Ojuju simply means a monster.

Recommended articles

Many celebrities stormed the event in their ojuju costume. A part of us feels very wary of these costume-themed premieres but it helps the publicity of the movie and keeps the conversation going. So, why not?

Diane’s first look was a raffia gown and it was simply a work of art.

Toni looked like a gorgeous and evil countess. We loved it.

He looked like a masquerade and we found that pretty interesting.

Osas looked like a Nubian queen, let’s face it, she’s never to be caught unfresh.

Tjan looked like the Yoruba god, Obatala, his costume was perfect. He won the best-dressed male and it was well deserved.

These looks are our least favorites because we felt that they simply wore whatever seemed ojuju instead of caring about aesthetics, mobility and presentation.

I love Medlin boss but the mix of feathers and silk just wasn't right for us. We loved the hair and makeup though.

In all honesty, we couldn’t understand the purpose of that thing on her chest.

What’s the point of an outfit if you can’t walk or sit or use the bathroom? What's the point if chicken nibbled on your feet all night long? Even though she won the best-dressed female, the outfit wasn’t functional.

Even though we loved the green look, it just felt off and a bit tacky. Not our best.

Falz looked like he wanted to get into the groove but got bored along the way.

She went with a Victorian look, we do not see how that is “Ojuju”. Compared to Toni Tones who added a maleficent-like twist to hers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Goldberg to deepen consumer engagement at Olojo Festival

Goldberg to deepen consumer engagement at Olojo Festival

Ojuju Ball: Our favorite and least favorite looks

Ojuju Ball: Our favorite and least favorite looks

5 reasons Lagosians should give up on romance and enjoy traffic, promiscuity and overpriced spaghetti

5 reasons Lagosians should give up on romance and enjoy traffic, promiscuity and overpriced spaghetti

5 intriguing deities in Yoruba land

5 intriguing deities in Yoruba land

Why Annang people of Akwa-Ibom state celebrate Ekpo festival

Why Annang people of Akwa-Ibom state celebrate Ekpo festival

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

Are sex toys sinful? 5 Christians talk about this

Are sex toys sinful? 5 Christians talk about this

5 celebrities with amazing natural hair game

5 celebrities with amazing natural hair game

5 things to consider before buying art in Nigeria

5 things to consider before buying art in Nigeria

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Davido walking the Puma runway [Instagram/Davido]

Reactions as Davido strutted the Puma runway at New York fashion week

This week's best pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Lori at the NYFW [Instagram/LoriHarvey]

Lori Harvey's looks to the New York Fashion week were all hits no misses

What protection do fashion designers have ?[Rong rong DeVoe fashionsketches]

Are fashion designs protected by intellectual property laws? [Pulse Explainer]