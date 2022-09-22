Ojuju Ball: Our favorite and least favorite looks

Many celebrities stormed the event in their ojuju costume. A part of us feels very wary of these costume-themed premieres but it helps the publicity of the movie and keeps the conversation going. So, why not?

The good

Diane Russet

Diane’s first look was a raffia gown and it was simply a work of art.

Toni Tones

Toni looked like a gorgeous and evil countess. We loved it.

Prince Nelson Enwerem

He looked like a masquerade and we found that pretty interesting.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas looked like a Nubian queen, let’s face it, she’s never to be caught unfresh.

Tjan

Tjan looked like the Yoruba god, Obatala, his costume was perfect. He won the best-dressed male and it was well deserved.

Least favorites

These looks are our least favorites because we felt that they simply wore whatever seemed ojuju instead of caring about aesthetics, mobility and presentation.

Mimi Linda

I love Medlin boss but the mix of feathers and silk just wasn't right for us. We loved the hair and makeup though.

Dorathy Bachor

In all honesty, we couldn’t understand the purpose of that thing on her chest.

Ifuenanda

What’s the point of an outfit if you can’t walk or sit or use the bathroom? What's the point if chicken nibbled on your feet all night long? Even though she won the best-dressed female, the outfit wasn’t functional.

Priscy

Even though we loved the green look, it just felt off and a bit tacky. Not our best.

Falz

Falz looked like he wanted to get into the groove but got bored along the way.

Mercy Aigbe