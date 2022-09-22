At the premiere of Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brotherhood’, all hands were on deck to create looks for what was called Ojuju ball. Ojuju simply means a monster.
Ojuju Ball: Our favorite and least favorite looks
Here is our assessment of what celebrities wore to the Ojuju ball.
Recommended articles
Many celebrities stormed the event in their ojuju costume. A part of us feels very wary of these costume-themed premieres but it helps the publicity of the movie and keeps the conversation going. So, why not?
The good
Diane Russet
Diane’s first look was a raffia gown and it was simply a work of art.
Toni Tones
Toni looked like a gorgeous and evil countess. We loved it.
Prince Nelson Enwerem
He looked like a masquerade and we found that pretty interesting.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas looked like a Nubian queen, let’s face it, she’s never to be caught unfresh.
Tjan
Tjan looked like the Yoruba god, Obatala, his costume was perfect. He won the best-dressed male and it was well deserved.
Least favorites
These looks are our least favorites because we felt that they simply wore whatever seemed ojuju instead of caring about aesthetics, mobility and presentation.
Mimi Linda
I love Medlin boss but the mix of feathers and silk just wasn't right for us. We loved the hair and makeup though.
Dorathy Bachor
In all honesty, we couldn’t understand the purpose of that thing on her chest.
Ifuenanda
What’s the point of an outfit if you can’t walk or sit or use the bathroom? What's the point if chicken nibbled on your feet all night long? Even though she won the best-dressed female, the outfit wasn’t functional.
Priscy
Even though we loved the green look, it just felt off and a bit tacky. Not our best.
Falz
Falz looked like he wanted to get into the groove but got bored along the way.
Mercy Aigbe
She went with a Victorian look, we do not see how that is “Ojuju”. Compared to Toni Tones who added a maleficent-like twist to hers.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng