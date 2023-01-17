Netflix’s ‘Far From Home’ actor walks Armani runway for Milan’s Men Fashion Week.

Natse Jemide acted in Netflix’s limited series, Far From Home where he played Reggie, a handsome and rich bad boy.
Everyone took notice because of his charming good looks. Additionally, he’s a lawyer. Another interesting fact about him is he is a model.
This January, the Men’s Fall Winter show took place in, Milan. Natse shared on his Instagram page, how delighted he was to walk the Armani runway.
Yes, Naste modelled for Giorgio Armani and walked the runway twice. First, the men only show and then the doubles.
It’s amazing to see such career versatility from someone so young.
Kudos.
