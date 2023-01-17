ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Netflix’s ‘Far From Home’ actor walks Armani runway for Milan’s Men Fashion Week.

Temi Iwalaiye

Natse known for his role in ‘Far From Home’ actor walked Armani’s runway for Men’s Fashion Week.

Natse for Armani men’s line [Instagram/NatseJemide]
Natse for Armani men’s line [Instagram/NatseJemide]

Natse Jemide acted in Netflix’s limited series, Far From Home where he played Reggie, a handsome and rich bad boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Everyone took notice because of his charming good looks. Additionally, he’s a lawyer. Another interesting fact about him is he is a model.

This January, the Men’s Fall Winter show took place in, Milan. Natse shared on his Instagram page, how delighted he was to walk the Armani runway.

Yes, Naste modelled for Giorgio Armani and walked the runway twice. First, the men only show and then the doubles.

It’s amazing to see such career versatility from someone so young.

Kudos.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Malt vs Soda: Which one is healthier?

Malt vs Soda: Which one is healthier?

Netflix’s ‘Far From Home’ actor walks Armani runway for Milan’s Men Fashion Week.

Netflix’s ‘Far From Home’ actor walks Armani runway for Milan’s Men Fashion Week.

5 times Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie was on the cover of magazines and the things she said

5 times Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie was on the cover of magazines and the things she said

Style inspiration: 5 color trends to try in 2023

Style inspiration: 5 color trends to try in 2023

5 best scenarios to ask for a salary increase

5 best scenarios to ask for a salary increase

5 foods you shouldn't use to break your fast

5 foods you shouldn't use to break your fast

5 snacks only 90s kids can relate to

5 snacks only 90s kids can relate to

Top 10 favourite Miss Nigeria looks at the Miss Universe contest

Top 10 favourite Miss Nigeria looks at the Miss Universe contest

Why men have morning erections

Why men have morning erections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it better [Instagram]

Who wore it better?: Jmk's and Chi Chi's Cardi B inspired silver outfits

Miss Hannah at the Miss Universe contest [instagram/therealmontana22]

See photos and learn 5 facts about Hannah Iribhogbe representing Nigeria at Miss Universe contest

Here's how short women can appear taller [Instagram]

How to dress to make yourself look taller if you're short

Looks from the Miss Universe competition [Instagram]

Top 10 favourite Miss Nigeria looks at the Miss Universe contest