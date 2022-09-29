RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Mercy Eke celebrates her birthday with new stunning pictures

Temi Iwalaiye

Birthdays happen only once a year and today is Mercy Eke’s.

Mercy Eke poses for her birthday [Instagram/MercyEke]
Mercy Eke poses for her birthday [Instagram/MercyEke]

Mercy Eke is the season 4 winner of Big Brother Naija, entrepreneur and influencer. She is celebrating her 29th birthday today September, 29th 2022.To celebrate her birthday, she released some gorgeous pictures.

Recommended articles

For her pre-birthday post, she posed in an orange leotard and green fur coat. Her blond curly wig was certainly ‘giving’. The jacket was made by the House of Jarmaine.

Channelling her inner stallion and looking regal, Mercy wears an all-black cape and black pants while posing beside a horse. The all-black outfit, though gorgeous, doesn't necessarily feel celebratory. The outfit was styled by Mz Flora Shaw, made by Ann Usman and the makeup was done by Bregha.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Eke celebrates her birthday with new stunning pictures

Mercy Eke celebrates her birthday with new stunning pictures

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival

Crayfish: The health benefits of eating this seafood are incredible

Crayfish: The health benefits of eating this seafood are incredible

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

Study reveals young people today are having less sex than those of decades past

Study reveals young people today are having less sex than those of decades past

Wellspring University graduates 205 students at 3rd combined convocation ceremony

Wellspring University graduates 205 students at 3rd combined convocation ceremony

5 best countries in the world to be a parent

5 best countries in the world to be a parent

The fascinating rites practiced by the Urhobos during funerals

The fascinating rites practiced by the Urhobos during funerals

Who wore it best? Tems and Adeola face off in similar outfits

Who wore it best? Tems and Adeola face off in similar outfits

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

These women looked stunning [Instagram]

Best dressed celebs at 'Anikulapo' movie premiere

The worst and best dressed looks [Instagram]

Ojuju Ball: Our favorite and least favorite looks

Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake]

Asake's Balenciaga pants top causes stir online

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram