Mercy Eke is the season 4 winner of Big Brother Naija, entrepreneur and influencer. She is celebrating her 29th birthday today September, 29th 2022.To celebrate her birthday, she released some gorgeous pictures.
Mercy Eke celebrates her birthday with new stunning pictures
Birthdays happen only once a year and today is Mercy Eke’s.
For her pre-birthday post, she posed in an orange leotard and green fur coat. Her blond curly wig was certainly ‘giving’. The jacket was made by the House of Jarmaine.
Channelling her inner stallion and looking regal, Mercy wears an all-black cape and black pants while posing beside a horse. The all-black outfit, though gorgeous, doesn't necessarily feel celebratory. The outfit was styled by Mz Flora Shaw, made by Ann Usman and the makeup was done by Bregha.
