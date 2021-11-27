Life Conversations: King David's business started inside his room and now celebrities wear his shoes

I sat down with him about his humble beginnings and how he achieved some measure of success.

King David Enyinnaya is 26 years old. The last of three children, he was born and raised in Lagos State. He started his business while in the first year of his four-year business administration course.

How did the business start?

“I used to go to Abule Egba to buy shoes for about N1,500 and sell them for about N5,000. At 200 level, I just decided to start making shoes. Then, gladiator sandals became a thing and I decided to start making them myself.”

“I graduated in 2017 but I have been making shoes for about seven years now. I knew that I didn’t want a 9-5 structured job, so getting a salaried job was never an option for me.”

Do you make female shoes?

“No, it is way more complex. I mostly make boots for men, though some women might wear the boots.”

Why only boots?

“I wanted to do something different, something that was not common in the Nigerian market. Most people have to order online to get these boots and it is more accessible if I make it.”

How do you get people like Ebuka and Denola to wear your shoes?

“Most times, it is the stylist who links me up. Other times, they contact me personally. Recently, Buju reached out to me that he loves my shoes and would like to have them made.”

How did you feel when Ebuka wore your shoes?

“It felt great. He wanted to pay for it but I didn’t want him to. I just told him to tag me, and when he did, I got over a thousand followers that day and many orders.”

What was your involvement in Lagos Fashion Week 2021?

“I collaborated with Emmy Kasbit and Orange Couture. The impact of Lagos Fashion Week was massive. I used to get 100 orders per month; after Fashion Week, I had over 200 orders.”

What problems do you face in production and manufacturing?

“A lot, but I find a way to overcome them. Just last week I bought 100 expired soles from Aba. You just have to find a way when the challenges come.”

How were you able to build your business?

“Strategic positioning, looking for a need, and knowing how to fulfil it. I make shoes with particular people in mind.

"I used all my allowance to buy machines and used to keep them in my room, then I moved from there to a shed downstairs and then to a duplex in Ajah which is where all the production takes place."

What are your plans?

“I want to expand to leather furniture and become a national and global brand competing with other global brands.