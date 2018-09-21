Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Lala Akindoju's white gown was wedding dress goals

Mai Atafo Lala Akindoju's white gown was wedding dress goals

It was a beautiful day as Lala Akindoju married Chef Fregz in an intimate outdoor ceremony and her dress was the highlight of the day.

  • Published:
Lala Akindoju's white gown was wedding dress goals play

Lala Akindoju's white gown was wedding dress goals

(Instagram/ lalaakindoju)

We love a stylish bride and Lala Akindoju was just that. The actress got married to her love Chef Fregz yesterday in a waterside outdoor ceremony and her white gown was wedding dress goals.

Kemi Lala Akindpju looked beautiful at her traditional wedding in outfits by Tubo and Ejiro Amos Tafiri but her white wedding dress was the icing on the cake. Lala showed off her svelte figure in a simple yet stunning gown by Nigerian designer Mai Atafo.

Lala's dress was beautifully layered and was reminiscent of a fairy dress. She and Chef Fregz made sure they out-danced everyone at their reception and her dress moved perfectly with her. She was one of the happiest brides we have ever seen and she looked absolutely radiant.

For her second look, Lala changed into an unexpected sequin, one shoulder jumpsuit with a spectacular train to dance the night away with her family, friends and husband.

We wish the happy couple nothing but joy as they embark on this journey togetheer.

Actress, Chef Fregz will tie the knot soon; release pre-wedding pictures!

Kemi Lala Akindoju is getting married and it's to celebrity chef, Chef Fregz.

The Nollywood actress made this known in her Instagram post on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

The couple have been dating for a while without attracting public attention to their relationship until now.

Though few friends are in the know, the couple confirmed their relationship and readiness to begin a family together as husband and wife.

I'm ready forever - Kemi Lala Akindoju tells Chef Fregz

In her post, she wrote, " Better than I was, More than I am, Ecstatic about who WE are becoming. ....the one with whom I shall fulfill purpose. OritseGbubemi Fregene I'm ready for forever  #Àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́Olúwa"

ALSO READLala Akindoju to perform her one-woman stage play "Naked"

 

Thanks for seeing the man in me - Chef Fregz tells Lala

Replying his soon-to-be bride, Chef Fregz, who is born OritseGbubemi Fregene said, "One day changed everything. One day is changing everything. You are my testimony.You are my new song. My bassline of life. You are the what Grace did for me.

ALSO READCelebrity chef features on CNN's 'African Voices'
You are the beautiful I could finally hold. Biggest Proof that God stays mindful of me because of His reckless and Unending Love. That his Love is all around. Never letting me go... Thank you for taking a chance on this boy and seeing the man in him.
@lalaakindoju let's go and conquer!"

BellaNaija reports that the couple will be hosting friends and family to their traditional wedding today, September 16, 2018, in Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
2 Rest in Peace Fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez loses her battle with...bullet
3 AFWN2018 Tobi Bakre, Uti Nwachukwu, Pasuma Wonder, Mercy Aigbe walk...bullet

Related Articles

Weddings Fantastic reasons why a lowkey engagement is so cool!
Style Watch How to slay at a movie premiere like Zainab Balogun
Lala Akindoju Here are the best photos from actress, Chef Fregs' surprise engagement party!
Wedding Style All the best looks from Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz nuptials
Kemi Lala Akindoju Actress, Chef Fregz will tie the knot soon; release pre-wedding pictures!
Kemi Lala Akindoju Actress and groom look simple yet elegant in wedding pictures

Fashion

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash
Birthday Babe Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash
Get your front row seat to the Moschino Spring/Summer 19 show
Milan Fashion Week Get your front row seat to the Moschino Spring/Summer 19 show
Campbell Olajide Ajiye (SR) Designer’s Amsmb Apparel set to launch in New York, Lagos store
Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest featured in Moschino Ciroc campaign
Starboy to the World Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest featured in Moschino Ciroc campaign
X
Advertisement