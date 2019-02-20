Lagos Fashion Week announces - Fashion Focus Africa 2018/2019 finalists

Fashion Focus Africa is back with five new exciting design talents from all over the continent.

Since Lagos Fashion Week’s inception in 2011, the platform has shown commitment to scouting talents and providing support for talents through the platform’s Fashion Focus programme (formerly known as Young Designer of The Year).

As the talent-scouting arm of Lagos Fashion Week, Fashion Focus expanded its reach to designers beyond Nigeria as part of an ongoing vision to facilitate more opportunities for pan African collaboration to thrive within the ecosystem.

Following a successful call for application, a series of interviews with the applicants were conducted at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2018 by the Fashion Focus Africa 2018 Panel – Mazzi Odu (Fashion Editor and Writer), Liam Freeman (Conde Nast International), Nisha Kanabar (Industrie Africa), Rukky Ladoja (Grey Projects), and Londe Thompson (Fashion Focus).

The top five finalists were selected based on an assessment criterion that focused on the applicants’ creative and commercial vision.

The 2019/20 Fashion Focus Africa finalists that were selected are: