KenEpisode1 speaks on styling the video of Larry Gaaga's new record 'Egedege'

Celebrity stylist, KenEpisode1, real name Kennedy Philip Obumneme, had his hands on the video of the record.

Having worked with several celebrities, styling the 'Egedege' video is a recent accomplishment of the seasoned and creative stylist.

He recently spoke to Pulse about his role in the video.

Role in the video

"I was the stylist for the video. I styled Flavour, Phyno & Larry Gaaga for the video.

"Larry Gaaga called me from aboard five days to the video. After the call he sent me the reference for the video, I saw the ideas of what the director wanted.

I called my tailor and told him things to make for the artistes. I had only three days to make everything ready.

"I gave myself the three days deadline. Larry Gaaga gave me four days."

Reason for working with Gaaga

"Laughs) Of cause money is the number one reason. But aside that, Larry Gaaga is always supporting my brand, and the fact that I'm Phyno’s official stylist, made everything easy too."

How was it working with Larry Gaaga and Phyno and Flavour?

"Working with these great and talented people.(Well), Its always amazing working with them.

"They don’t stress me; they let me do my thing, because they believe in me already. I can style Phyno with a rag and it will still come out great (laughs). Flavour makes the job easy too, we play a lot when working. So it’s like we are chilling and working."

Larry Gaaga's style

"Everyone must not sing. DJ Khaled doe not sing in songs too, so does other DJs as well. Larry Gaga is a musician, song writer, producer and music executive."

Working with celebrities

"To be honest with you, I just do my thing, because I am so good at what I do.

"The presence of other celebrity stylists? I am not in (a) competition with any one, I believe the sky is so big for everyone to fly. There’s a lot of money to make"

Working with up and coming celebrities

"I style everyone both struggling and made artists. The struggling ones I give them free styling always, and I work with their budgets too.