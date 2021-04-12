Over the years, actress Juliet Ibrahim has taken over the fashion world with her style and she keeps serving us her style goals till today.

You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen at every event or even when she is on her acting duties.

The actress is well known for her sensational curvy body. And taking a time out on Sunday to lap up the rays beside the sea, she’s got us all wondering when we’ll be getting our own dose of vitamin C.

The actress looked to be in her top form when she was photographed enjoying some sunny beach time in the country.

The 35-years-old beauty proudly flaunted her scintillating curves in a bright yellow swimsuit with side and cleavage cut-out details. Her box braided hairstyle was gorgeous and chic, hanging down over her shoulders.

Juliet accessorized the look with hoop earrings and also sported a pair of oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright beach day.

While posing against the beachy backdrop, she also seized the opportunity to school her Instagram followers on how to achieve a beach body.

She wrote, “How to get a beach body: Step 1: Have a body. Step 2: Go to the beach,” the actress joked.

