Nigerian women go the extra length to cover up their pregnancy in maternity dresses.
Is Rihanna revolutionalizing maternity clothes?
Getting pregnant is a very precarious nine months for every woman, most times her wardrobe needs an entire overhaul.
The annoying part of maternity clothes is they become useless after the child is born, which begs the point, why all go through the stress sewing and buying tonnes of clothes that have no use after the baby is born?
They probably become useless because they were never good looking or wearable in the first place.
Musician and entrepreneur, Rihanna shows us a new and better way; dress as if you weren’t pregnant. Ever since Rihanna released the first picture of herself with a baby bump she has made no attempt to hide it or even appear less sexy.
On different occasions, Rihanna reveals her baby bump, almost as if it isn’t there in revealing outfits and heels.
Is that a good thing or not? One can barely say.
Perhaps Rihanna is one of those happy pregnant women but some or even most pregnant won’t be comfortable with their stomachs hanging out, they probably feel sad that they have gained so much weight and can barely see their feet but Rihanna’s maternity period is quite different;
Even though you might disagree with how she shows off her stomach, there are a few things to learn from it and they are;
- Pregnancy is not an illness or stigma, you can still wear your ordinary clothes if they fit you.
- You don’t have to waste money on maternity clothes you actually will not wear again after nine months,
- You don’t have to let yourself go when you are pregnant. Take care of yourself and slay effortlessly.
- If you buy new clothes because you want comfort, let them look good at least.
- Your baby bump does not make you ugly.
