Is Rihanna revolutionalizing maternity clothes?

The annoying part of maternity clothes is they become useless after the child is born, which begs the point, why all go through the stress sewing and buying tonnes of clothes that have no use after the baby is born?

They probably become useless because they were never good looking or wearable in the first place.

Musician and entrepreneur, Rihanna shows us a new and better way; dress as if you weren’t pregnant. Ever since Rihanna released the first picture of herself with a baby bump she has made no attempt to hide it or even appear less sexy.

On different occasions, Rihanna reveals her baby bump, almost as if it isn’t there in revealing outfits and heels.

Is that a good thing or not? One can barely say.

Perhaps Rihanna is one of those happy pregnant women but some or even most pregnant won’t be comfortable with their stomachs hanging out, they probably feel sad that they have gained so much weight and can barely see their feet but Rihanna’s maternity period is quite different;

Even though you might disagree with how she shows off her stomach, there are a few things to learn from it and they are;