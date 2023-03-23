ADVERTISEMENT
How to look chic and modest in a scarf

Temi Iwalaiye

Many women look gorgeous but also extremely modest while keeping their hair covered in a scarf.

Here's how to look your best in a scarf [Instagram]

Here are some ideas for looking stylish and modest while wearing a scarf.

Stick with one colour palette throughout your look. Use neutral shades like black, white, beige, or grey to create a classic look. These colours go well with most outfits and you can wear them with everything.

Look for scarves made of breathable, light materials like silk, cotton, or linen. Wool and other dense fabrics should be avoided as they might make your clothing look bulky.

There are various ways to tie a scarf, but the "twist and loop" method gives a more subdued appearance. Wrap the scarf around your neck in a half-fold. Then, loop it back around your neck. Take one end, and twist it around the other end.

You can also try the European knot by folding the scarf in half and looping the folded end to the other end.

Reduce your jewellery if you're wearing a scarf. Use modest earrings and stay away from necklaces, bracelets and earrings that can clash with the scarf.

Make sure the scarf's type goes with the event. A cotton scarf might be ideal for a casual outing, but a silk scarf might be appropriate for a formal occasion.

Temi Iwalaiye

