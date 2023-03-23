How to look chic and modest in a scarf

Here are some ideas for looking stylish and modest while wearing a scarf.

Go with neutral tones

Stick with one colour palette throughout your look. Use neutral shades like black, white, beige, or grey to create a classic look. These colours go well with most outfits and you can wear them with everything.

2. Choose the correct fabric

Look for scarves made of breathable, light materials like silk, cotton, or linen. Wool and other dense fabrics should be avoided as they might make your clothing look bulky.

3. Wrap it properly

There are various ways to tie a scarf, but the "twist and loop" method gives a more subdued appearance. Wrap the scarf around your neck in a half-fold. Then, loop it back around your neck. Take one end, and twist it around the other end.

You can also try the European knot by folding the scarf in half and looping the folded end to the other end.

4. Don't over-accessorize

Reduce your jewellery if you're wearing a scarf. Use modest earrings and stay away from necklaces, bracelets and earrings that can clash with the scarf.

5. Wear the right scarf