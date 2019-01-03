Henri Uduku's latest collection is a lesson in 90's nostalgia

For Henry Uduku, the brand’s creative director, those elements included the ubiquitous radio cassette, the Nintendo Gameboy that paved the way for handheld gaming and the NTSC Bars that used to signal the beginning of daily television broadcasts. These elements resonate specifically with him because of his father who struggles with debilitating illness.

The Let Me Live collection uses Adire wax dyeing techniques to create realistic motifs of the collection’s visual elements and recreates 90’s specific aesthetics like detachable trouser legs, baggy sleeves, and safari suits. These 90’s elements, seeks to capture the innocence of the past and the vivid hopefulness that the ’90s represented for many young millennials, and an opportunity to look nostalgically at the designer’s own history and the immortalize the best memories he shared with his father.

Credits:

Photography: Niyi Okeowo | @niyiokeowostudio

Models: Feyi and Tife Ajayi | @_feyisetan @tife_badass

Assist: Joel Udeh |@thatsonofobed