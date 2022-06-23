Glamourous looks from 'Glamour Girls' movie premiere

Ever since they arrived in Abuja, we had a peep into their glamorous lives in Transcorp Hilton, where the premiere took place.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon was a vision that even the angels would marvel at. She wore an Idiol Nupo that created the illusion of nudity. Splendid work there.

Toke Makinwa

Toke shows that she certainly has a flair for the dramatic. She was dripping in all red with an exaggerated sleeve in this gown from Xtra Brides Lagos.

Lilian Afegbai

Lilian was glittering in rhinestones. Styled by Swanky Jerry, we are not a big fan of the turtleneck, but she looks beautiful.

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nse looks like the queen of girls in her white suit. Our favorite thing about her look is how her hair is upswept and the red lipstick.

Temisan Emmanuel

Temisan went with a simple silk shirt, a tad bit informal but still a break from the norm and we loved it.

Lynxx

Rapper, Lynxx came in looking dashing in all black. Very gentlemanly.