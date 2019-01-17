Following days of speculation, Rihanna about to launch a luxury line according to WWD.

She has already made her mark on the fashion and beauty industries with her successful Fenty Beauty line, Savage x Fenty lingerie and collaborations with the likes of Puma, Dior, MAC and Manolo Blahnik, but now Rihanna is reportedly about to launch the cherry on the cake, a luxury brand under her own name, according to Women's Wear Daily (WWD).

According to multiple sources, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and the music sensation have been in secret discussions to launch a luxury house under her name. That would make it the first fashion brand industry titan Bernard Arnault has launched from scratch since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

LVMH has already hands-elected a group of employees from within, including some from Louis Vuitton and Celine, to work on the project in tandem with Rihanna and some of her key associates, sources said.

Details about the launch and its timing could not immediately be learned. LVMH officials declined comment Wednesday.