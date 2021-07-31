Fireboy DML releases summer collection with UK fashion brand Boohooman

This summer themed collection features two-piece African prints in different designs and prints. They are all inspired by Fireboy's love for the African culture.

Boohooman is a fashion brand based in the UK. They sell urban and modern clothes mostly suited for millennial men and women.

Fireboy's new collection is inspired by his love for African culture.

"I’m an African young man, I represent the African culture, so it’s that’s just my way of saying, I might be a pop star, I might be this, I might be that, but I’m African. This is what we represent: culture, beautiful colours, matching fits," he said in a recent interview with Pause Magazine.

This isn't the first time a Nigerian artistes is collaborating with Boohooman.

Burna Boy and Mr Eazi have had collaborations like this with the brand.

Pulse Nigeria