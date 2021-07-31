RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fireboy DML releases summer collection with UK fashion brand Boohooman

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Fireboy DML is collaborating with UK based fashion brand Boohooman.

Fireboy in an ombre Boohooman set {instagram/fireboy}
Fireboy in an ombre Boohooman set {instagram/fireboy}

Afrobeats star Fireboy DML has released a collection of summer wears with UK fashion brand Boohooman.

Recommended articles

This summer themed collection features two-piece African prints in different designs and prints. They are all inspired by Fireboy's love for the African culture.

Boohooman is a fashion brand based in the UK. They sell urban and modern clothes mostly suited for millennial men and women.

www.instagram.com

Fireboy's new collection is inspired by his love for African culture.

"I’m an African young man, I represent the African culture, so it’s that’s just my way of saying, I might be a pop star, I might be this, I might be that, but I’m African. This is what we represent: culture, beautiful colours, matching fits," he said in a recent interview with Pause Magazine.

This isn't the first time a Nigerian artistes is collaborating with Boohooman.

Burna Boy and Mr Eazi have had collaborations like this with the brand.

Fireboy in his two-piece summer collection {pause}
Fireboy in his two-piece summer collection {pause} Pulse Nigeria
Fireboy is ready for summer with this Boohooman two-piece {pause}
Fireboy is ready for summer with this Boohooman two-piece {pause} Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

Tokyo Olympic Games: Small wins and lots of heartbreaks for Team Nigeria

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

BBNaija 2021: Maria & Pere are the wild cards!

Abba Kyari as Hushpuppi's Fashion Police and Designer [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer

‘Sarkodie doesn't wear earrings’ - Black Sherif walked out of lecture hall over dress code (WATCH)

Hushpuppi confesses he bribed top police officer Abba Kyari to arrest partner in N451 million scam