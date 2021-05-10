Fashion Review: Andrea Iyamah presents artistic and stylish swimwear collection in spring colours

Andrea uses the colours of spring. Spring colours are my favourite colours.

Spring is a time of rejuvenation. The world feels like it is coming alive before our eyes. Typically these colours mirrors growth and blossoming.

These colours are green, orange, red, pink in his different shades, amber, yellow, and beige.

We would be going through some of my favourite looks from the collection.

The Etna bikini

This is embroidered on one shoulder and one side of the bikini bottom. It is for those days when you want to stay by the poolside or by the beachside and just soak up the sun with a pina colada in your hand.

Nisi orange one-piece swimsuit

This orange swimsuit would make you want to stay in them all day. It is exceptionally beautiful with one shoulder draped in what looks like a leaf motif. Pair it with high waist jeans and you have got a date outfit.

The Kuwa blush bikini

This is simple and perfect especially if you are plus-sized because of how high the waist is and how big the band is. The blush colour feels sexy and intimate

Mino bikini

The mino bikini is incredibly sexy, it has fabric braided across that sits across your body in the sexiest way, holding your body intricately like a flower.

Mona Bikini

The Mona bikini is truly a delicious masterpiece. It looks like a flower opening up in spring.

Generally, these bikinis do not seem like the ones you wear if you were involved in a swimming competition.

They give off a very luxurious vibe.

The affordability would be largely dependent on your income.

Generally, it is not the most pocket-friendly bikini collection out there. It is definitely something you can save towards.