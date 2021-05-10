RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fashion Review: Andrea Iyamah presents artistic and stylish swimwear collection in spring colours

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Andrea Iyamah is one of the foremost designers in Nigeria today and in April 2021, it released a SS21 swimwear collection.

The Mona Bikini {instagram/andreaiyamah}
The swimwear collection was featured in Vogue Magazine's '27 need-to-know swimsuit brands to shop now'. It might not have been written in order of importance but Andrea Iyamah's collection was the first on the list.

Andrea uses the colours of spring. Spring colours are my favourite colours.

Spring is a time of rejuvenation. The world feels like it is coming alive before our eyes. Typically these colours mirrors growth and blossoming.

These colours are green, orange, red, pink in his different shades, amber, yellow, and beige.

We would be going through some of my favourite looks from the collection.

This is embroidered on one shoulder and one side of the bikini bottom. It is for those days when you want to stay by the poolside or by the beachside and just soak up the sun with a pina colada in your hand.

This orange swimsuit would make you want to stay in them all day. It is exceptionally beautiful with one shoulder draped in what looks like a leaf motif. Pair it with high waist jeans and you have got a date outfit.

This is simple and perfect especially if you are plus-sized because of how high the waist is and how big the band is. The blush colour feels sexy and intimate

The mino bikini is incredibly sexy, it has fabric braided across that sits across your body in the sexiest way, holding your body intricately like a flower.

The Mona bikini is truly a delicious masterpiece. It looks like a flower opening up in spring.

Generally, these bikinis do not seem like the ones you wear if you were involved in a swimming competition.

They give off a very luxurious vibe.

The affordability would be largely dependent on your income.

Generally, it is not the most pocket-friendly bikini collection out there. It is definitely something you can save towards.

I'll give it a 9/10

