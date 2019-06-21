ESSENCE magazine is known for some iconic magazine covers featuring strong black leads and their latest issue is no different as they've enlisted the likes of gorgeous singers, Ciara and Teyana Taylor and of course, legendary supermodel Iman for a #BlackGirlMagic packed July/August issue which celebrates the theme ‘tribe’. The spread will highlight the ladies excelling in their respective careers and daily lives and they share how women of colour can really have it all.

Stunning Somalian supermodel Iman is celebrated for her philanthropy and mogul status. Before Fenty Beauty, their was IMAN, her wildly successful makeup range geared towards representing women of colour. At the age of 63, Iman still manages to look timeless and exquisite (proving that black really don't crack), as she continues to set an example for young black women everywhere. In the interview, Iman says, “When I came on the scene, I was catering to women of all skin colors. Regardless of what hue you are, as long as you are a woman with skin of color, whether you are Asian, Latina or African, I opened that gate. And Fenty knocked the gate out.”

For Ciara’s gorgeous cover, she wears waist-length faux locks and speaks on the power of prayer and faith. Ciara’s prayer has been well-documented as she attributes it to finding her near-perfect husband Russell Wilson. Speaking to ESSENCE about the strength of her faith, Ciara says, “My faith has carried me through every challenge and triumph. When I was younger and wanting things to happen when I wanted them to happen, I could never have imagined that 15 years later I’d be having the time of my life.”

Speaking on how she keeps her enviable physique and why it’s important to put your health first, Cici says, “I’m trying to keep getting better, make health-conscious decisions and be the best mom and wife I can be. No matter how much success you have, I believe there’s always an opportunity to grow and learn something new. And I’m keeping my sexy up too.”

Teyana also gets a special cover, and speaks on how her life has transformed since giving birth to her adorable baby girl Junie. Teyana explains that’s if there’s one thing she wants to instill in her daughter, it’s the idea of unshakable confidence and the idea that she can do anything she puts her mind to. “I’m just teaching her early: ‘You are beautiful, you are smart, you are magic,’ ” she explains. Through her relationship with her husband, Taylor is also showing the power of commitment, teaching her daughter that “love is important."