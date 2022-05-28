RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

These seven celebs are some of our best-dressed celebrities of the week;

These are week's best pictures [Instagram]
These are week's best pictures [Instagram]

Birthdays, weddings and outings are reasons celebrities post stunning photos on Instagram.

This week we saw a lot of bodysuits and brown hues because of Ini Dima-Okojie’s wedding suits. The outfit, the pose, the makeup everything just worked.

The bride of the week was a sight to behold in a red gown by Tubo.

Tacha is in a brown bodysuit, and a white trench coat looked fashionable and gorgeous.

Toke brought out a black bodysuit and we immediately thought of Catwoman - it was very sexy indeed.

Davido posted this picture from his music video with Dababy. An interesting aso-oke, reminiscent of Ebuka’s famous agbada.

Dami was a vision in red, she was what you’d call sizzling hot.

The chocolate on Linda’s chocolate skin made her look undeniably sumptuous.

Come through Liquorose in a structured two-piece. Very chic.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

