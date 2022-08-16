Another Big Brother housemate Season 7 housemate with stealth but captivating beauty is Allysyn Audu.
Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures
Here are five pictures of Allysyn in a bikini that might inspire you on your next beach outing.
Her bald hair makes her stand out, and her body is shaped in the most African and beautiful way.
With the flesh and curves of an African woman, a bikini is Allysyn’s best friend.
1. Leotard
Perfect for a day in the sun, Allysyn is adorned with a glistening leotard.
2. Aquamarine
This tube bikini fits her body perfectly and reminds us of the blue skies and water on exotic islands.
3. Black is the new
You can never go wrong with a black bikini. Love how it is side-swept.
4. Polka dots
Allysyn looks amazing in this polka dots Bikini.
5. Two-piece
Perfect for a day at the beach, this two-piece says I just want to lay on the beach.
