RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five pictures of Allysyn in a bikini that might inspire you on your next beach outing.

Allysyn in Bikinis [Instagram/SmoothAllysyn]
Allysyn in Bikinis [Instagram/SmoothAllysyn]

Another Big Brother housemate Season 7 housemate with stealth but captivating beauty is Allysyn Audu.

Her bald hair makes her stand out, and her body is shaped in the most African and beautiful way.

With the flesh and curves of an African woman, a bikini is Allysyn’s best friend.

Perfect for a day in the sun, Allysyn is adorned with a glistening leotard.

This tube bikini fits her body perfectly and reminds us of the blue skies and water on exotic islands.

You can never go wrong with a black bikini. Love how it is side-swept.

Allysyn looks amazing in this polka dots Bikini.

Perfect for a day at the beach, this two-piece says I just want to lay on the beach.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures

Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures

The story of Mansa Musa: The Gold king of Mali

The story of Mansa Musa: The Gold king of Mali

Double cheesy chills with the Domino’s Pizza ONLINE BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Double cheesy chills with the Domino’s Pizza ONLINE BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Pregnant without knowing you are? 5 reasons cryptic pregnancies happen

Pregnant without knowing you are? 5 reasons cryptic pregnancies happen

Period products are free for women in Scotland

Period products are free for women in Scotland

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

Omah Lay to headline 'Purple Party' packaged by Island BlockParty

Omah Lay to headline 'Purple Party' packaged by Island BlockParty

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

How do you get rid of pimples in 2 hours?

How do you get rid of pimples in 2 hours?

Trending

Mercy's wedding outfits [Instagram]

Mercy Chinwo: The portrait of a modest bride

These designs were amazing [Instagram]

BBNaija fashion show wager: 7 housemates who designed the best outfits

The best and worst dressed celebrities [Instagram]

Best and worst dressed celebrities at 'The Set Up 2' movie premiere

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week