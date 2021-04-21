Beach Essentials: A day out to the beach
Going to a beach involves a lot of planning. There is a thin line between having a good time and having a terrible time.
Pulse Nigeria
I went to the beach not too long ago and it was not a pleasant experience.
First, I did not wear the most comfortable shoes. I had to remove them to walk better on the beach.
Then the waves were too much, and almost carried I and my phone. Oh, and my slippers went with the water.
The first thing is choosing the appropriate beach. If you want to take walks, an open access beach is more appropriate. If you are interested in lounging you might want to go to a close beach or one with limited access.
Here is a list of things you should take along with you
Duffle/tote bag
A straw hat or sunglasses.
Sunscreen
A mat or cloth to spread
Flip flops
A book
Essential beach outfits
A classic beach outfit is bum shorts, a tank top and a Kimono. Nothing says beach-ready than this ensemble. You can move away from jean shorts and instead wear linen shorts and a tank top
A boyfriend tee is almost perfect for an outing to the beach.
You could also wear a bikini. Although, It is hard to see someone wearing a bikini on Nigerian beaches. We don’t want you sunburned, be safe out there.
A tube top or scarf and shorts is also another great way to go.
Whatever you decide to wear, don't forget to take pictures, soak in nature and have a lot of fun.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng