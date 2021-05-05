An evening of high fashion, glitz & glamour at the “Orient of Africa” unveiling in partnership with Martell

Hosted by events MC and media personality- Bolanle Olukanni, the event which kicked off with a runway display of the outfits and a warm reception saw the attendance of Sylvia Nduka, Mai Atafo, Fifi Dilly, Mawuli Gavor, Eniafe Momodu, Denola Grey, Soliat Bada, Stephanie Coker, Beverly Osu, Tola Odunsi, Joselyn Dumas, Seyi Awolowo, Sophia Momodu, Nadine Audifferen, DJ Obi, Style Connoisseur.

Others include; Bubu Ogisi, Lilian Esoro, Moet Abebe, Tolu Bally, Noble Igwe, Enado Odigie, Jennifer Oseh, Susan Peters, Lady J, Aduke Shitta-Bey, Stephanie Vincent-Otiono, Onyi Bekeh, Sammy Walsh, Denrele Edun, Hauwa Mukan, Bayo Oke-Lawal were some of the people who glammed up the blue carpet at the unveiling in Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

With influences from an artistic lens, the new collection merges the elegance, grace and artistry of the orient with the strength, power and determination of the Modern African woman. Each look is created to symbolize the Queen in every Woman.

Speaking on the collection’s theme, the creative designer Love from Jules said that “the inspiration behind the collection which is created for the modern African woman is to make every woman feels sexy, beautiful and authentic in these outfits”.

Strutting the runway with confidence, the models cladded in variants of the new collection were cheered by the audience and guests who were evidently thrilled with the exciting outfits.

Taking all on a journey to rediscovering Maison’s audacious spirit through African Fashion and Lifestyle, Martell transformed the convergence into an ambience of luxury and opulence befitting for the grand unveil which also commemorates the celebration of life.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria