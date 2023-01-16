In New Orleans, Louisiana, 84 ladies from around the world competed for the title in the pageant.
A new Miss Universe emerges - Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel!
There is a new Miss Universe in town.
On Saturday night, R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States was named the 71st Miss Universe.
Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela and Andrena Martnez from the Dominican Republic lost out to Gabriel, who last year made history by becoming the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA.
Gabriel lives in Houston, Texas and she’s a sewing instructor, fashion designer and environmentalist.
Perhaps why she won was her intelligent answers to all the questions asked.
When she got to the top five stage she was asked what she would like to change about the Miss Universe competition, she said she would like to increase the age limit as she is 28 years old and that’s the age limit.
At the top 3 stage, she was asked how she would make the Miss Universe contest a progressive and empowering organization.
Gabriel emphasized her desire to be a force for good in the fashion business by reducing pollution and using recycled materials when creating garments as she promised to use the platform to be a "transformational leader."
This year is also particularly interesting as the organisation that too. Tycoon and advocate for transgender rights Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million in October, she founded the JKN Global Group PCL, a media distribution firm with headquarters in Thailand.
