ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

A new Miss Universe emerges - Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel!

Temi Iwalaiye

There is a new Miss Universe in town.

Miss USA won the contest [Instagram/Missuniverse]
Miss USA won the contest [Instagram/Missuniverse]

In New Orleans, Louisiana, 84 ladies from around the world competed for the title in the pageant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On Saturday night, R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States was named the 71st Miss Universe.

Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela and Andrena Martnez from the Dominican Republic lost out to Gabriel, who last year made history by becoming the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA.

Gabriel lives in Houston, Texas and she’s a sewing instructor, fashion designer and environmentalist.

Perhaps why she won was her intelligent answers to all the questions asked.

When she got to the top five stage she was asked what she would like to change about the Miss Universe competition, she said she would like to increase the age limit as she is 28 years old and that’s the age limit.

At the top 3 stage, she was asked how she would make the Miss Universe contest a progressive and empowering organization.

Gabriel emphasized her desire to be a force for good in the fashion business by reducing pollution and using recycled materials when creating garments as she promised to use the platform to be a "transformational leader."

This year is also particularly interesting as the organisation that too. Tycoon and advocate for transgender rights Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million in October, she founded the JKN Global Group PCL, a media distribution firm with headquarters in Thailand.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why men have morning erections

Why men have morning erections

A new Miss Universe emerges - Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel!

A new Miss Universe emerges - Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel!

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

New study shows women are angrier than ever

New study shows women are angrier than ever

For women: 5 best ways to care for your relaxed hair

For women: 5 best ways to care for your relaxed hair

Why your body suffers when you don't have regular s*x

Why your body suffers when you don't have regular s*x

Leaving dirty plates in the sink leads to conflict in marriages, study shows

Leaving dirty plates in the sink leads to conflict in marriages, study shows

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it better [Instagram]

Who wore it better?: Jmk's and Chi Chi's Cardi B inspired silver outfits

Miss Hannah at the Miss Universe contest [instagram/therealmontana22]

See photos and learn 5 facts about Hannah Iribhogbe representing Nigeria at Miss Universe contest

Here's how short women can appear taller [Instagram]

How to dress to make yourself look taller if you're short

Chimamanda for Dior's latest campaign [WWD]

Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie is part of Dior's latest handbag ad