A look at Toke Makinwa's outfits for her MBGN 2021 hosting gig

Temi Iwalaiye

Toke Makinwa killed it with her several outfits at the show.

Toke Makinwa was the host with the most [instagram/tokemakinwa]
Toke Makinwa was the host with the most [instagram/tokemakinwa]

This year’s Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant show took place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The show was hosted by media personality Toke Makinwa and comedian Bovi.

Here is a rundown of what Makinwa wore at the show;

Toke opened the show with a red sparkling gown from Matopedia Atelier with a low neckline, dramatic sleeves, high slits and, interesting hairpiece.

Then, she was sultry in this lace, beads and nude combination made by 2207byTbally. She also switched her hair to a long wavy wig.

For her final look, she sought the help of Mai Atafo in a heavily embroidered suit gown which was my least favourite look but still not outrightly terrible. For her hairstyle, she made a pixie cut.

The first two outfits were sultry, sexy and made her look like one of the pageant's contestants but the last one lacked the necessary sauce.

What do you think of Toke Makinwa’s looks? Do you think she nailed it with these three outfits?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

