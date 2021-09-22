A look at Toke Makinwa's outfits for her MBGN 2021 hosting gig

The show was hosted by media personality Toke Makinwa and comedian Bovi.

Here is a rundown of what Makinwa wore at the show;

Toke opened the show with a red sparkling gown from Matopedia Atelier with a low neckline, dramatic sleeves, high slits and, interesting hairpiece.

Then, she was sultry in this lace, beads and nude combination made by 2207byTbally. She also switched her hair to a long wavy wig.

For her final look, she sought the help of Mai Atafo in a heavily embroidered suit gown which was my least favourite look but still not outrightly terrible. For her hairstyle, she made a pixie cut.

The first two outfits were sultry, sexy and made her look like one of the pageant's contestants but the last one lacked the necessary sauce.