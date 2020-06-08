Although events are on hold, celebrities and style influencers have found ways to give us their stunning looks amid the coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak.

While others are giving us a competition as to who fits in best for the best dressed for the week, these celebrities didn’t dress to meet the standard of the best dressed according to our criteria.

Check out the looks that didn't quite land this week.

Emelia Brobbey

The Kumawood actress wore an African print with a cap flowered design matching from her shoulder to her waist.

Emelia Brobbey

Osebor

The fashionista and founder of Zara Shop Ghana took to the internet to serve a new black fitted shirt.

As if that was not enough, Osebor accompanied his shirt with a matching long pleated skirt or even slit and this time he tacked in.

Osebor

Beverly Afaglo

The actress wore a lose trouser and top. She further showed her sunglasses in her mild makeup.

Beverly Afaglo

Salma Mumin

Although the actress consistently made headlines with her stunning outfits, she couldn't this time be amongst the best-dressed.

She wore a coloured top and skirt apparel. She wore a transparent peach heels to match her skirt and a black bag matching her sun glasses.

Salma Mumin

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn wore one-shoulder silhouette paired with a material trouser. She matched her black camo combo with her black bag.