5 undeniably sexy colours for women

Have you ever heard someone say, “that colour looks good on you, or this colour brings out your eyes?"

Well, colours add to the appeal and attractiveness of people. Here are some of the best to wear;

1. Red

Red is the sexiest color alive. There is something about a woman in a red gown that makes her stand out and look attractive.

Birds and animals use it as a signal to mate, and it seems that humans do too.

2. Mustard Yellow

Mustard yellow is a bright and cheerful colour. A black woman looks delightful in yellow.

3. Soft Pink

Soft pink that looks like rose petals is a feminine yet attractive colour. Even for males, pink is very soothing to the eyes and passes soft and relaxed energy.

4. Copper and bronze

This looks like burnt orange, and it symbolizes passion and friendship.

5. Black