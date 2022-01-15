When you see someone, the first thing your mind subconsciously registers is the colour of the outfit they are putting on.
5 undeniably sexy colours for women
What are the sexiest colours to wear?
Have you ever heard someone say, “that colour looks good on you, or this colour brings out your eyes?"
Well, colours add to the appeal and attractiveness of people. Here are some of the best to wear;
1. Red
Red is the sexiest color alive. There is something about a woman in a red gown that makes her stand out and look attractive.
Birds and animals use it as a signal to mate, and it seems that humans do too.
2. Mustard Yellow
Mustard yellow is a bright and cheerful colour. A black woman looks delightful in yellow.
3. Soft Pink
Soft pink that looks like rose petals is a feminine yet attractive colour. Even for males, pink is very soothing to the eyes and passes soft and relaxed energy.
4. Copper and bronze
This looks like burnt orange, and it symbolizes passion and friendship.
5. Black
A dark suit, a black gown. There is something sensual and mysterious about an all-black ensemble.
