With Valentine's Day just around the corner, some of you ladies might still be a little confused as to what to wear or what colors to wear them in.

Wearing bold colors or monochrome looks should not be a problem, all you need to do is to be confident in whichever look you decide.

We are totally inspired this valentine season by the Skinny Girl in Transit star, Sharon Ooja, who keeps giving us different ways to rock monochrome this season.

See below five different ways to look stunning this valentine in monochrome:

1. Bright Orange

Get inspired by this bright orange plunging neckline wrap body-con dress Sharon is wearing. Orange is already a bright color so endeavor to tone your makeup down or opt for a natural look.

2. Tones of Pink

You can decide to look like a very pretty doll you can decide to wear pink for either your dinner with your partner or your hangout with your girlfriends. We love how Sharon paired two different tones of pink and she still looked like an angel, you can do the same.

3. Purple Rain

Purple is a very beautiful color and it was looks good on any complexion. You can wear this monochrome look just like the way Sharon did, a purple dress with purple bag and a purple heeled sandal to complete the look.

4. Spicy Red

They say that red is a color of love, so you can get your inspiration from Sharon's red deep plunging neckline dress , which is also revealing a little bit of skin on her thighs giving her that sultry look.

5. All white

Go all white for your valentine dinner. People say when you wear white white on Valentines, it means that you are already engaged. But breaking a few rules won't hurt right? Top up your look with a bright red lipstick.