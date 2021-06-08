RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 must-have men shoes and what to wear them with

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

A man might have different shoes but have no idea how and what to wear them in.

Oxfords {pinterest}
Oxfords {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

There are some essential shoes every working man should have to be classy and stylish

These are the five must-have shoes for men and how to style them.

Best trouser length for Chelsea boots {pinterest}
Best trouser length for Chelsea boots {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
The right fit makes your boots stand out {pinterest}
The right fit makes your boots stand out {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

Before you rush to buy Chelsea boots, look at your closet and see if you have the clothes to go with it.

Chelsea boots are midway between casual and formal. The tricky thing about Chelsea boots is the length of the trouser. You do not want it covering the entire boot. Always wear slim and fitted jeans that are ankle length or folded at the bottom

The monk strap {pinterest}
The monk strap {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

The monk strap was made for suits and suits were made for the monk strap. Pair it with coloured socks for a retro and fashionable look.

The loafers {pinterest}
The loafers {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
loafers are corporate casual {pinterest}
loafers are corporate casual {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

This is midway between casual and corporate. It is for days when you do not want to wear a necktie or socks. It is also perfectly paired with agbada or native attires.

Oxfords {pinterest}
Oxfords {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

If you wear suits a lot, then you must have an oxford in your shoe rack. It is distinguished and makes the wearer look dashing. They also go with agbadas.

Levi dress sneakers {amazon}
Levi dress sneakers {amazon} Pulse Nigeria

This is not as athletic as other types of sneakers. It goes with virtually every outfit. Shorts, chinos, suits and so on.

