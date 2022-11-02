RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

10 must-have outfits for every woman from Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some of the hottest looks from Lagos Fashion Week we feel every woman needs to have in her closet?

Must-have outfits from LFW2022 [Insignaonline]
Must-have outfits from LFW2022 [Insignaonline]

Fashion week was a glorious time for all fashionistas. We watched in awe as strike designs, interesting prints and fashionable models walked briskly down the runway.

These outfits are easy to style and can be wore by the average woman. Here are 10 of them.

A creation of Ejiro Amos Tafiri [Insignaonline]
A creation of Ejiro Amos Tafiri [Insignaonline] Pulse Nigeria

This dress was made by Ejiro Amos Tafiri. It sums up the incredible lightness of the collection and its ethereal quality.

The power suit is everything [Insignaonline]
The power suit is everything [Insignaonline] Pulse Nigeria

Power suits are never a bad idea and a woman in a Rick Dusi plaid power suit is perfect.

This skirt is essential [Insignaonline]
This skirt is essential [Insignaonline] Pulse Nigeria

Using fabric to create some sort of rectangular shapes on the gown, this skirt will go with almost any outfit.

Loved the mix or orange and pink [Insignaonline]
Loved the mix or orange and pink [Insignaonline] Pulse Nigeria

Organza was also a constant on the runway. We loved the use of colours and how it was cut and fits into her body. Kudos Odio Mimonet.

Plus sized women were ably represented [Insignaonoline]
Plus sized women were ably represented [Insignaonoline] Pulse Nigeria

Loved the outfit on a plus-size woman and the great thing about this simple yet classic outfit is that it’ll look great on everyone. Good job Desiree Iyama.

This yellow aso-oke is gorgeous [Insignaonline]
This yellow aso-oke is gorgeous [Insignaonline] Pulse Nigeria

Yellow is such a good colour and the creation by Babayo of this outfit was divine.

Love the modern twist on the aso-oke [Insignaonline]
Love the modern twist on the aso-oke [Insignaonline] Pulse Nigeria

How do you look like an ethnic Fulani woman but ravishing? Babayo comes through once again.

Andrea's butterfly blouse was gorgeous [Insignaonline]
Andrea's butterfly blouse was gorgeous [Insignaonline] Pulse Nigeria

Andrea Iyamah’s butterfly blouse came back again this season.

This jumpsuit is beautiful [Insignaonline]
This jumpsuit is beautiful [Insignaonline] Pulse Nigeria

Cute Saint’s collection is pretty relaxed, but this jumpsuit is so versatile and stylish, you have to get one.

The tailoring of this jacket is exquisite [Insignaonline]
The tailoring of this jacket is exquisite [Insignaonline] Pulse Nigeria

The Senegalese are known for embroidering, but the cut on that jacket by Algueye Dakar is too beautiful for words.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

