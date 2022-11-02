Fashion week was a glorious time for all fashionistas. We watched in awe as strike designs, interesting prints and fashionable models walked briskly down the runway.
10 must-have outfits for every woman from Lagos Fashion Week 2022
What are some of the hottest looks from Lagos Fashion Week we feel every woman needs to have in her closet?
These outfits are easy to style and can be wore by the average woman. Here are 10 of them.
1. The organza dress
This dress was made by Ejiro Amos Tafiri. It sums up the incredible lightness of the collection and its ethereal quality.
2. The plaid power suit
Power suits are never a bad idea and a woman in a Rick Dusi plaid power suit is perfect.
3. The Duaba Serwa skirt
Using fabric to create some sort of rectangular shapes on the gown, this skirt will go with almost any outfit.
4. The colourful organza
Organza was also a constant on the runway. We loved the use of colours and how it was cut and fits into her body. Kudos Odio Mimonet.
5. Plus-sized belle
Loved the outfit on a plus-size woman and the great thing about this simple yet classic outfit is that it’ll look great on everyone. Good job Desiree Iyama.
6. The aso-oke mini skirt
Yellow is such a good colour and the creation by Babayo of this outfit was divine.
7. The Fulani belle
How do you look like an ethnic Fulani woman but ravishing? Babayo comes through once again.
8. The butterfly blouse
Andrea Iyamah’s butterfly blouse came back again this season.
9. Playful jumpsuit
Cute Saint’s collection is pretty relaxed, but this jumpsuit is so versatile and stylish, you have to get one.
10. The statement jacket
The Senegalese are known for embroidering, but the cut on that jacket by Algueye Dakar is too beautiful for words.
