You do not want to go about your day to day activities stranded because you do not have all the basic items in your bags.

Having the basics in your bag shows that you are ready to conquer your day from having important meeting to having a bad hair day and so on.

We have listed 10 essential items that should never leave your bag as a lady.

1. Lip gloss/lip balm

You need to keep your lips moisturized often to avoid them looking dry and chapped. Having them in your bag is a good start. You can always reapply them after breakfast, lunch or when you just feel like Have a well moisturized lips will make you look cute always.

Lipgloss [Allure]

2. Hand Cream

Your skin needs to be moisturized as often as you can. You do not want to go about with ashy fingers, looking like you just dipped your hands inside a bowl of flour.

Hand Cream [Makeup Alley]

3. Blotting Paper

During your day to day activity, your face might start to get oily, especially for ladies with oily skin. The idea of blotting paper is to absorb excess oils on your face without having to ruin your makeup, so you can still look pretty without having to reapply your makeup.

Blotting Paper [Makeup Your Mind]

4. Hand Sanitizers

This is a must because you never know when you will find yourself in situations or place that soap and water can't be easily accessible. Sanitizers helps to kill germs. It is important to have this in your bag for when you go the toilet,after you touch doorknobs in public and so on. We'd advice that you get the one that has a bag clip, so you can easily clip it to your bag.

Hand Sanitizer [Boxed]

5. Pocket Tissue Paper

You never want to be caught in public without a tissue paper. It comes in handy when you want to want sneeze, when you want to clean a dirty object and so on.

Pocket Tissue [Madken Washroom]

6. Mini perfumes

It is important to always smell nice, so endeavor to get a perfume that has strong sillage and can also fit easily into your bag. The way you smell says a lot about you,so have one of those mini perfumes in your bag or body mists, so you can smell good all day

Mini perfumes [Amazon]

7. Sunscreen

The importance of sunscreens can't be overemphasized, it protects your skin from sun burns, skin discoloration and other harmful ultraviolet rays.

Sunscreen [Neutrogena]

8. Chewing gum/mints

You need this because you don't want to be the person that people run away from because of bad breathe. Having a pack of gum or mints will keep your mouth fresh all day and you can feel so confident when you want to speak in a meeting room or to your colleague.

Chewing gum [Bigw]

9. Hairbrush

You do not want your mane misbehaving all over the place and not you not having any control over it.

Hairbrush [iMall]

10. Pen and Notepad

You never know when you might need to take down notes or very important details. This is an essential. Writing things that come to your mind immediately is very good because something the mind can be forgetful.