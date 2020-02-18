VJ Adams, Lyta, Picazo & more to headline at The Connect Party in Ilorin

The first edition of the event will be going down at KWARA HOTEL FIELD, ILORIN, with VJ Adams, Lyta, Picazo and more set to take the stage.

The main attractions include Non-Stop Music, Food Stalls, Games, Party and Performances. While the party is undoubtedly the event’s biggest sell, The Connect Party aims to bring vibes to the City of Ilorin, connect the youths, influencers and celebrities while creating long lasting memories through art, music, games and food.

The event is aimed to represents the students, youths and party-goers that want to live their lives to the fullest. This event is set to build a community of young, determined individuals coming together to ‘connect, vibe and make memories’ with one another. Early bird tickets are available at www.ccxticket.com/ .Offline tickets are available at Item 7, Bukatee, Iya Yusuf, Alvins, Hatlab and Hairsense.

The event is being produced by Out ‘D’ Box Street Legends. It is also proudly supported by Pulse NG, Unilorin FM, Sobi FM and Royal FM.

You will find us everywhere so look out for #TheConnectParty #TCP and join the movement.

Follow @theconnectparty on Instagram & @theconectparty on Twitter to stay updated. For Enquiries & Sponsorship: theconnectparty1@gmail.com , 08060226284

