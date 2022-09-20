Toyota Nigeria unveil winners of “Own The Dream” car making competition at Unusual Fest

The top 3 contestants: Lawrence Lasisi Yskid (winner); Henry Aghaduno (first runner-up), and Quozeem Hamed Olamilekan (second runner-up), were announced at the just concluded Unusual Fest held on the 10th and 11th of September 2022. The top three contestants received cash rewards of four hundred thousand, two hundred and fifty thousand and one hundred and fifty thousand Naira, respectively. In addition, all finalists were presented with cash gifts of encouragement at the event and received training and mentoring during the competition.

With a shared objective of creating a competition that would touch lives, Unusual Fest and Toyota Nigeria partnered to organise a car-making competition that saw participants aged 21 and below design car models using fun materials.

The “own the dream” competition began with an online and offline search for children interested in automobiles and creative enough to make cars from anything around them. Following this search, a massive turnout of entries was recorded, with 17 candidates making the final list.

The shortlisted candidates were then further trained at a workshop organised by Toyota Nigeria on the fundamentals of car making, followed by practical experience and visits to car parks and automobile assembly factories. Finally, equipped with fundamental knowledge, the applicants participated in a competition at the Toyota head office, Lekki.

The winners' announcement at the Toyota Nigeria Head Office, Ikate Lekki in Lagos, on the 10th of September marked the end of the “Own The Dream” competition.

The car-making competition was part of activities billed for the inaugural edition of the Unusual Fest. Convened by media personality Alex Unusual, The Unusual Fest is a first-of-its-kind academic, social, and personal enrichment event for children and their families.

“If the majority of our kids can have proper upbringing, it rubs off on people they encounter or stay around,” said Alex Unusual.

“This exemplary behaviour is passed from one person to another, and the world will become a better place.” She added.

On the partnership and mission to touch lives, Head of Service Operations at Toyota Nigeria Limited Sylvester Enwerem says, “Just like the name, own the dream suggests, we aim to encourage Nigerians to own their creativity and remind them that their dreams are valid”.

“Our partnership with Unusual Fest aligns with our values as an organisation. We’re further supporting these young creative geniuses and future automobile designers with up to half a million Naira in prizes, and we look forward to doing much more,” he said.

Participants at the event were exposed to leadership, problem-solving skills, and more from a robust line-up of speakers, including Dr Lanre Olusola, Frank Edoho, Kate Henshaw, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timi Dakolo, Bisola Aiyeola, Eku Edewor, Dr May Ikeora, and among others.

The fest consisted of educative and entertaining events, which saw speakers dissect critical topics. Day one of the festival took place on the 10th of September at the Toyota Nigeria Head Office Ikate, Lagos. The second day, the 11th of September, which marked the end of the two-day fest, saw children and other participants partake in various fun-related activities like sip and paint, dance classes, basket craft, and games at the Louise Marie Stage School, Lekki.

To read more about the Unusual Fest, and catch up on all the activities at the festival, visit https://www.unusualfest.com and follow @unsuverse on Instagram.

