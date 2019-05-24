The Lord, The King, and an epic live music experience!!

The event kicked off at 6pm. The venue was already done up to fit the live occasion - a music concert celebrating the comeback King!

Among the sea of invitees were music producers, music directors, media, bloggers, new media influencers, celebrities, TV and radio personalities, and music fans.

There was free wifi available for social media posts and selfie uploads provided by Lord’s Dry Gin. This really showed how the brand encouraged social media networking amongst guests and followers of the brand. According to the brand manager, Tobi Fasuyi, “We really wanted to give guests the opportunity to share this wonderful experience with their online community and connect people with people. This was a really cool opportunity for us at Grand Oak Limited.”

Stationed strategically across the entrance to the event’s lobby was the illuminated Lord’s bar which held bottles of the Lord’s Gin brand. At the entrance to the bar, guests were greeted by Lord’s Gin ushers, who shared menu cards of the evening’s exclusive cocktail mixes by talented mixologists who wore specially branded aprons. Guests couldn't get enough of these special blends served in well thought out environmentally friendly paper cups and straws.

The cocktail area held majority of the guests, this was where all the networking and interactions took place, guests wasted no time making use of the free wifi tweeting, posting, tagging, uploading pics and videos taken from the event.

There was also an interactive set-up by Lord’s Dry Gin featuring an LED screen with a digital spin and win game for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Players were all about having a great time. This was another good way to spend time and network before the event started.

The act took the stage at 9.26pm. The performance continued till midnight leaving fans thrilled after an epic performance by King Coal.

This is a featured post