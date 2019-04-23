The Engineering Summit, Africa will be shaping conversation on tech applications across various sectors of the economy.

The summit is in quest to bring together business leaders and subject matter experts to shape conversations across how emerging technologies will help optimise growth of various sectors of the economy.

The Engineering Summit, Africa is an annual event, now in its 2nd year focused on addressing key economic and development issues in line with Engineering and Technology applications.

The summit will provide an opportunity to convene Industry leaders, Techpreneurs, Innovators, Engineers, Innovators, Students, Policy makers and Subject matter experts in one place to share leading practices and knowledge, spark quality conversations and explore tech trends that will shape Africa's future in the year's to come on these key industries;

1. Power and Energy

2. Healthcare

3. Agriculture

4. Oil and Gas

5. Transportation

6. Artificial intelligence and Internet of Things.

We will have a special focus on SME Forum, This forum has been designed to drive conversations around how small and medium businesses can adopt best strategies for scaling up their growth.

Join over 1,000 business representatives from both private and public sectors discussing ideas, networking and sharing hands-on experience.

Corporate bodies who are interested in exhibiting their products/services should kindly send a mail to info@theengineeringsummit.ng or call +2348145747910.

Register to attend via www.theengineeringsummit.ng for FREE.

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2019

Time: 8:00am Prompt

Venue: Main Auditorium, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos.

Stay updated with our activities by following across all social media handles using the handle @Tesdotafrica'