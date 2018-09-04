People of Culture holds first edition in Chicago in 2018

news

The prestigious Dusable Museum of African American History in Chicago came alive on Sunday, August 26 as young Africans came together for a night of historic celebration at the People of Culture 2018.

People of Culture 2018 comes at an opportune moment where the African narrative is wrongly projected in global media with the idea of re-writing the African narrative through key areas as fashion, music, poetry, dance and lifestyle.

Though its the first edition, the event saw a huge turn out and enjoyed considerable buzz in Chicago, Illinois and neighbouring cities.

The night dazzled with music, fun, tradition and all-round entertainment as guests came dressed in amazing African fabric, creating somewhat of an African magical scenery.

Guests at People of Culture 2018

Senegalese fashion designer Haj, Mwasi from ILAVA fashion, Jehu Graham and the Gold Coast Warriors, along with a host of other international and locally celebrated African celebrities graced the occasion.

The event hosted by Babatunde Odunbaku with Modupe Gbadebo on the red carpet was a great cultural mix of young Ghanaians, Nigerians, Senegalese, Cameroonians, Mexicans & African Americans.

Performers on the night include Felicia Crystal, Re Alissa, Jehu Graham, Eddie Mends, Ifeanyi Elswith, Dyon Brooks, A5ive, PMARTT, Don Simon, Max Never, Olamide, John NetworQ, Dj Deemaks, Isaac Audu and G-Blak.

Corporate Communications manager and founder of the event, Efe Iyare expressed appreciation to the guests for coming out. He also thanked his team for putting in tireless work in achieving the success while the Business Manager, Nosa Iyare hopes that next year will attract more brand partnerships and talked about goals of taking the event to greater heights.

Sponsors and media partners include AS I Am, Pulse Africa and the Chicago Reader.