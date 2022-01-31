Onyeka Onwenu shares life stories and secrets in memoir

Pulse Nigeria

Edging towards 70 years can lead to moments of reflection.

From being alive during Nigeria’s best years (pre-independence ) to independence and the corruption and greed it brought, then living through the horrors of the civil war to this present time.

Onyeka has so many stories to tell about the country, the civil war, her love life, coming of age, the people she has met and worked with and the inner workings of the entertainment industry.

Onyeka is a living legend. Her music is one people feel in their hearts because of its soulfulness. A friend of mine remembers his mother singing her songs as a lullaby, so whenever he hears her music, that’s what comes to him – a loving mother’s song.

I met her at Four Points Sheraton on Friday, January 28, 2022 for her book parle, I couldn't help but notice she had this aura around her - motherly and affectionate.

She reminds one of ageing gracefully, beautifully fit, adorned by grey hairs, stunning within and without.

The impact of Onyeka on Nigerian music cannot be underestimated – she paved the way for female musicians, soulful lyrics, and feminism.

She boldly describes herself as a feminist– someone who believes in the equality of the sexes. In the book, she says "a woman's place is everywhere and anywhere she wants to be."

For Onyeka, writing the book was a cathartic experience, “Writing my first words I thought ‘are you mad?’ I didn’t think I had it in me. I would break down crying. It was too much.”

Her life has been interesting, wearing many hats and being different people as occasion requires. Mother, wife, musician, actress, journalist, politician and so on.

In the book she narrates how Fela wanted to be her lover, how former military head of state Sani Abacha asked her to sing a song attacking Nelson Mandela and many other of her life experiences.