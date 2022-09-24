RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Nova Diamond Foundation kicks off the Pink Health Fair in Lagos

Nova Diamond Foundation is a community-focused NGO with a vision to build

self-sufficient families within low-income stratas in Nigeria. The NGO implements it's benevolent and charitable programmes within this vulnerable demographic group through Food Bank Initiatives, Entrepreneurships, and ILERA4ALL (Good health for

all) initiatives.

Under the ILERA4ALL (Good health for all) initiative, Nova Diamond Foundation has impacted on over five low-income communities through medical outreaches, particularly in the area of Malaria sensitization and treatment, Hepatitis B, Endometriosis awareness, Breast cancer awareness and

Screening.

Part of the medical outreach recently carried out include malaria campaign, launched to protect the most vulnerable people- pregnant mothers

and children aged 0-5 against the morbid malaria infection.

During this year's WORLD MALARIA DAY, the Foundation collaborated with Primary Health Centres within the identified low-income communities in Lagos state, on an intensified mission to eradicate the health hazard.

They distributed free copies of Insecticide-treated Nets (ITN) and mosquito repellent creams to over 300 pregnant mothers and infants.

In retrospect, in 2021, the Foundation also reached out to over 1000 people during the breast cancer awareness campaign, in which over 100 women were screened for free, and up to 5 women got free mammograms.

To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month this year October, Nova Diamond Foundation is hosting medical outreach in amazing style as

all-encompassing of other health challenges like Endometriosis, Hepatitis

B&C, Malaria, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Optical, Breast and Cervical cancer.

THE PINK HEALTH FAIR (https://nova-diamond.com/our-programs/pinkhealthfair/

healthy people, wealthy community.

Members of the community are advised to optimize this opportunity to get free health test and advisory.

At Nova Diamond, we believe that healthy living and promoting well-being is essential to

building prosperous and wealthy communities.

THE WALK AND CYCLE AWARENESS is going to be a lifestyle experience.

Date: [1st October, 2022]

THE PINK HEALTH

FAIR: [8th October, 2022].

VENUE: Emmanuel Primary School, Emmanuel Street, off Ogudu road, Kosofe

LGA.

This event will bring varieties of free HEALTH CARE services to the the doorstep of low-income earners within the community.

The Fair will also feature awareness campaigns (Walk and Cycling), FREE screening, FREE medical consultations, and prescriptions, FREE medications (T&C applies), FREE vaccinations, FREE

medical incentives, a fund raising for the treatment of breast cancer patients, and other fun and health rewarding activities. It is

projected to impact about 2000 persons.

The Pink Health Fair event aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages through increased health awareness, free screening and preventive health measures among people of this

demographic group.

To achieve the UN SDG by 2030, we are starting by promoting and protecting our health and the health of those around us by making

well-informed choices. We are raising awareness in our community about

the importance of good health, healthy lifestyles, and people’s right to quality health care services, especially for the most vulnerable such

as women and children.

This project is not intended to be a one-off intervention. With your support, this event will be held periodically as it aims to build sustainable behavioral change within the community, which will afford

them the power to make conscious and informed decisions about their

health, and ultimately move us closer to achieving SDG 2030.

