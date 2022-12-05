Like never before, The Arkersons Agency begins Influencer Management in Nigeria

Speaking at the event, the Spokesperson Adeola Aje, reiterated the Agency's mission also adding that the birth of The Arkersons Agency was borne out of the need to give visibility to the range of talented underrepresented influencers who haven’t always gotten their much-deserved break.

Aje further added that the Agency intends to enable influencers, especially the nano, and micro-influencers to connect with brands to explore their creativity. “As an impactful Agency, our goal includes providing value for both brands and influencers by acting as the human mediator helping to facilitate and build successful business partnerships between both parties”. She added.

The launch event held in Lagos was sponsored by Artsplit - a digital platform which allows art lovers to own shares (also known as splits) of prestigious African artworks, which they can trade in real-time.

Other sponsors included - Kates Associated Industries Limited (Doobai Nigeria) - A beauty, cosmetic & personal care company, Ile Eros - A home of authentic African cuisine with a modern twist, and Bellarosa Wines.

The guests and influencers were thrilled by FunnyBone who hosted the event with a great display of humour and had a splendid time.

See more pictures from the event below:

About The Arkersons Agency

The Arkersons Agency is an Influencer management Agency founded to discover, represent and create impact with the very best micro and nano influencers across all industries. The Arkersons Agency was founded to fulfil this purpose by becoming aggregators for nano and micro-influencers.

The agency helps brands big and small to connect with nano and micro-influencers that can help improve their brand equity through the creation of quality and never before seen content.

