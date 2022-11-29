The second edition of RockFest; a one of a kind Christian music festival experience will feature Live for the very first time in Lagos *Lecrea* the two time Grammy and multi award winning American Christian Rapper.
Lecrae, Ada Ehi, Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, Limoblaze to headline RockFest 2.0 in Lagos
The event will hold live in the city of Lagos on Friday 16th of December, 2022 from 4pm at the prestigious Muri Okunola park.
With a star studded line up of performances including , *Ada Ehi, Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, Limoblaze, Nosa, Gaise Baba* and *other gifted music ministers* , It promises to be a night of high energy praise, worship, and diverse expressions of God with something for everyone — young, old, friends and family.
The event will also be streaming to thousands of viewers all around the world with *Dj Foy*, *Dj Horphuray* and respected comedian, *Forever Rfc* ready to crack ribs with hilarious jokes.
