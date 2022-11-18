RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Lagos welcomes a Defining Experience to the Nightlife Scene with "De Chandelier"

As the year comes to an end; The city of Lagos welcomes - De Chandelier, a never-before-seen high-energy nightclub, situated in the highbrows of Victoria Island (234b, Adeola Odeku St, Victoria Island).

The new space promises a new experience to the Lagos nightlife scene, with cutting-edge technology and a dynamic atmosphere, the new establishment is a befitting stratum for the international Lagos crowd and nightlife mavericks, as it presents uncharted territory through its no holds barred opulence and rich aesthetics.

Expect to encounter an interactive nightlife experience with a chandelier that drops at the center of the club with over 200 Crystals, pyrotechnic lights, world-class service, and unforgettable night moments with VIP tables, ‘an actual right to brag’ service all the way down to stocking the finest blends of whiskeys, vodkas from premium bottle services.

The space is designed with no detail sparred, the upper part of the club is ideal for those looking to feel the energy from the dance floor with a bird’s eye view of all the action while also having a more private, VIP experience.

De Chandelier reflects the growing wealth and power of the highest echelons of the city from CEOs, business moguls, and the big players under one roof for possibly the best nights in Lagos that nobody outside its walls will ever know about.

On the 24th of November, De Chandelier will for the first time officially open its doors to guests for an enthralling experience. The invite-only launch will feature electrifying music performances.

Expect great vibes like nothing you’ve ever experienced before, from the finest DJs, Energetic Hype men, entertaining performances from dancers, the best crowds, and so much more.

For more information inquiries please contact Giselle Bejjani at Giselle.bejjani@roberttaylormedia.com

