Ladies and gentlemen of the Press, it is my pleasure to welcome you to another edition of The Experience

It has been an amazing journey which began in 2006 and it is a unique privilege to host what is perhaps the biggest worship experience of our times. Only the mercy and grace of the Almighty God strengthened us to deliver an event of this magnitude hitch-free, twelve consecutive times!

We have keyed into real time technology, which means that you can be at the venue physically or enjoy a virtual experience wherever you are in the world. Much of the allure of The Experience is its penchant for unifying people irrespective of nationality, faith, gender, status or political persuasion. We are told that The Experience has become one of the major highlights on the calendar and a keenly anticipated date with destiny in December for many.

The Experience is a significant contributor to both our National and State economies through tourism and its associated businesses. Entrepreneurs have developed and birthed various enterprises which substantially contribute to the economy in areas of human capital development, hospitality, commerce and industry. The Entertainment sector of the economy has also blossomed over the last 12 years of the Experience. This is evident as many of our indigenous gospel artistes who featured on its platform have become highly sought-after internationally, with significant changes in their personal economies.

Several international collaborations between our home-based music ministers and their foreign counterparts have been birthed on this very platform. But that’s not all, our homegrown gospel music now enjoys significant airplays in both the mainstream and alternative media. As a result of the vast improvement in quality, several gospel songs now compete favorably with secular music, oftentimes debuting at the Number 1 spot on music charts. Before now, American gospel songs were the norm in our services. Today, our indigenous songs are favorites in many American Churches.

While we do not take all the credit for the growth of the industry, we are proud to say that The Experience has played a very prominent role in this regard. The socio-economic impact of this mammoth occasion is evident and lends credence to scriptures in the Psalms which attest that God blesses and causes the earth to yield its increase to His people whenever He inhabits their praises.

Themed ‘Jesus our Peace’ The Experience 2018 is significant because it precedes a crucial election year. Despite many challenges Nigerians may face, we cannot afford to lose faith in God’s ability to turn things around for our good, choosing to see a bright future, the Nigeria of our dreams, one that we can proudly bequeath to the ‘next-generations.’ Paraphrasing Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s Independence Day Speech on 1st October 1960, our elected representatives can no longer afford the selfish luxury of focusing on their own interests, rather they must be fully capable of managing our affairs. The populace can no longer sit back and complain of a lack of clear direction.

It is time to become change agents, nation transformers and the solution that Nigeria has long awaited. Providentially, the Nigerian electorate is fast evolving from nonchalant, passive onlookers into politically keen, invested and active participants seeking to develop and enshrine good governance, as evidenced by the number of technocrats vying for elective office in the 2019 general elections.

Each Nigerian registered to vote must do so with a clear conscience devoid of prejudice or self-interest. Our vote must be for peace, transparency, credibility, equity, justice, inclusion, development and unity. Patriotism, should of necessity, be our motivation. Above all, peace must be our ultimate candidate, regardless of the outcome of the elections – we all need to work together for a peaceful win.

Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we remain cognizant of the spiritual, historical and political significance of the Tafawa Balewa Square as a truly iconic center of hope for a people determined to establish their true national identity. Much like at Independence 58 years ago and at the same venue we are again on the verge of an ideological emancipation from a difficulty of our own making, God helping us, we will emerge.

The Experience 2018 promises to be an evening of edifying enjoyment as the constellation of the world’s finest gospel artistes lead us in unrestrained praise and worship into our Creator’s glorious presence. Making their debut this year are the Planetshakers - all the way from Australia, Ada Ehi, Vickie Yohe and JJ Hairston. Also, we welcome back Donnie McClurkin (dubbed the ‘Reigning King of Urban Gospel’ by Variety), Mike Aremu, Tope Alabi, Don Moen, Kirk Franklin, Chioma Jesus, Eben, Travis Greene, Glowreeyah Braimah, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey and of course, the melodious, multi-talented Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir featuring Timi Dakolo, Onos and Chee. You are welcome to join in this time of praise, worship and thanksgiving.

Thank you and God bless.

