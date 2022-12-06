Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable & other top stars set to perform at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022

Celebrity artistes like Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable, Terry G, Oritsefemi, Durella, Mr Real, Candybleakz, Ladé, Jumabee, Tolibian, Feranbanks, Spyro, Orezi, among others have all been billed to perform at the event.

This year's edition of Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge which is tagged "Afro Revolution" will have music lovers represent their favourite football club while partying with notable music artistes in the industry.

In the spirit of celebrating the African sound and the revolution of Afrobeats, the event will also feature performances & special appearances of talented Dancers, Disc Jockeys & TikTok Influencers, such as DJ Khoded, DJ OP Dot, DJ Yorgzy, Softmadeit, Blakeoffishall, among others will be live at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan Lagos on December 17th 2022 from 6pm till dawn to entertain fans with their spinning fingers on the wheels of steel and talents respectively.

Afro Revolution isn't happening without the presence of some gifted hype men in the game. Popular Hypemen, Hardvantage, Hypeman Teened, Jerry Wealth and more will all be keeping the energy on a 100 at the event.

Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge is bigger and better this year with the support of its delectable Associate Sponsor brands:

Viva Detergent - The best stain removal detergent powder in Nigeria- who will provide free laundry for fans at the venue, so please come with your dirty football jerseys and other clothing items.

Imperio Perfumes - A leader in luxury perfumes- expect a lot of goodies from them at the venue.

Wakanow - Nigeria’s No.1 tested and trusted exclusive travel agency, and Wakaevents.ng - the show’s exclusive ticketing partner.

At TBS, Football & Music will meet to serve premium entertainment as fans are refreshed by Fearless Energy Drink.

Visit https://wakaevents.ng/en-ng/events/afro-revolution NOW for tickets.

Regular - N3,000

VIP - N10,000

VVIP Table Seat- N50,000

The show is set to make history once again, this time in celebration of the revolution of our Heritage ‘Afrobeats’ and it’s proudly sponsored by Merrybet.com - Where Champions play!

SOCIALS

CelebrityFC

IG: @celebrityfanschallenge & Twitter: @celebrityfcng

Merrybet

IG: @merrybetsports_ & Twitter: @merrybetsports

Host

IG: @kiibati & Twitter: @KBT_Bankole

Hashtags

#MerrybetCelebrityFC

#AFRORevolution

