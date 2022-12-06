RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable & other top stars set to perform at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByMerrybet

Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable & other top stars set to perform at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022
Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable & other top stars set to perform at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022

The 2022 edition of Merrybet Celebrity fans challenge promises to offer exceptional musical concert experience for fans as some hottest artistes in the music industry are already getting set for turn-up at the event.

Recommended articles

Celebrity artistes like Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable, Terry G, Oritsefemi, Durella, Mr Real, Candybleakz, Ladé, Jumabee, Tolibian, Feranbanks, Spyro, Orezi, among others have all been billed to perform at the event.

This year's edition of Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge which is tagged "Afro Revolution" will have music lovers represent their favourite football club while partying with notable music artistes in the industry.

In the spirit of celebrating the African sound and the revolution of Afrobeats, the event will also feature performances & special appearances of talented Dancers, Disc Jockeys & TikTok Influencers, such as DJ Khoded, DJ OP Dot, DJ Yorgzy, Softmadeit, Blakeoffishall, among others will be live at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan Lagos on December 17th 2022 from 6pm till dawn to entertain fans with their spinning fingers on the wheels of steel and talents respectively.

Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable & other top stars set to perform at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022
Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable & other top stars set to perform at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Afro Revolution isn't happening without the presence of some gifted hype men in the game. Popular Hypemen, Hardvantage, Hypeman Teened, Jerry Wealth and more will all be keeping the energy on a 100 at the event.

Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge is bigger and better this year with the support of its delectable Associate Sponsor brands:

Viva Detergent - The best stain removal detergent powder in Nigeria- who will provide free laundry for fans at the venue, so please come with your dirty football jerseys and other clothing items.

Imperio Perfumes - A leader in luxury perfumes- expect a lot of goodies from them at the venue.

Wakanow - Nigeria’s No.1 tested and trusted exclusive travel agency, and Wakaevents.ng - the show’s exclusive ticketing partner.

At TBS, Football & Music will meet to serve premium entertainment as fans are refreshed by Fearless Energy Drink.

Visit https://wakaevents.ng/en-ng/events/afro-revolution NOW for tickets.

Regular - N3,000

VIP - N10,000

VVIP Table Seat- N50,000

The show is set to make history once again, this time in celebration of the revolution of our Heritage ‘Afrobeats’ and it’s proudly sponsored by Merrybet.com - Where Champions play!

SOCIALS

CelebrityFC

IG: @celebrityfanschallenge & Twitter: @celebrityfcng

Merrybet

IG: @merrybetsports_ & Twitter: @merrybetsports

Host

IG: @kiibati & Twitter: @KBT_Bankole

Hashtags

#MerrybetCelebrityFC

#AFRORevolution

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByMerrybet

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable & other top stars set to perform at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022

Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable & other top stars set to perform at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022

5 ridiculous things “Rich kids in Nigeria spend on

5 ridiculous things “Rich kids” in Nigeria spend on

5 health benefits of masturbation for men

5 health benefits of masturbation for men

How can breasts be naturally firm and round?

How can breasts be naturally firm and round?

How to survive Detty December in Lagos

How to survive Detty December in Lagos

Like never before, The Arkersons Agency begins Influencer Management in Nigeria

Like never before, The Arkersons Agency begins Influencer Management in Nigeria

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms, here's how

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms, here's how

How to make love: 3 surest ways to have intense/multiple orgasms

How to make love: 3 surest ways to have intense/multiple orgasms

Don Jazzy's food business, Jazzy's Burger, has just begun operations

Don Jazzy's food business, Jazzy's Burger, has just begun operations

Trending

Pulse Fiesta 2022

Pulse Fiesta 2022: Lagos’ biggest festival in December

Malta Guinness spreads goodness at the Amala Festival

Malta Guinness spreads goodness at the Amala Festival

L-R: Seyi Awolowo, Show Host; Daniel Pipiro, 2nd Runner-up, Titilayo Odekunle, Brand Manager, Goldberg; Nosa Augustine, Winner; Kehinde Bankole, Show Host; and Raheed Apala, 1st Runner-up at the Ariya Omoluabi Finale on Sunday

Augustine Nosa wins Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi Music Talent Show

Flytime Fest 2022 announces Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged lineup

Flytime Fest 2022 announces Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged lineup