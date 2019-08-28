Nigeria’s foremost beer brand, “33” Export Lager has unveiled its commemorative Limited edition label to mark its 40th anniversary at ‘City of Friends’ Calabar.

The event starred some A-list artists, such as KCEE and MC Galaxy, both of whom are fan favorites in Calabar. Since 1979, “33” Export has been at the forefront of helping consumers to strengthen and build relationships.

It was indeed a great celebration as loyal consumers relished the experience at the bespoke city known as the “City of friends”.

The ‘City of Friends’ provides consumers with a grand opportunity to come together, connect with friends and celebrate one another in an atmosphere of games, live comedy and live music.

“33” Export, the premium quality lager, is made from carefully selected ingredients to deliver a truly great tasting beer.

To celebrate this milestone, “33” Export once again delivered an unforgettable performance to consumers with live performances from Nigerian music star, KCEE, MC Galaxy; live comedy from MC George and DJ Neptune showing off his amazing turntable skills.

Thousands of consumers thronged into the venue that was dotted with ice-cold “33” Export stands to share the momentous experience as well as be the first set of consumers to witness the new label that authenticates the unrivaled quality of the great brand.

Indeed, urban lifestyle may have made it difficult for many to sustain friendships. Prolonged traffic, tight deadlines, demanding clients and cyber addictions are some of the roadblocks to building sustaining relationships in the fast-paced cities.

“33” Export provides consumers with new opportunities to nurture these relationships through its array of activations and concerts.

Thus, “33” Export has remained the leading beer for many generations of consumers.

This is a featured post.