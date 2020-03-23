Amongst an admirable list of personalities present were; team XV-Dewunmi Bankhead, Dubby Gustavo, Papi Gustavo, Francis Uzor & Dj TTB, Entrepreneur- Sujimoto, Entertainment personalities- Dbanj & his wife Daniella, Annie Idibia, Ini-Edo, Kaylah Oniwo, Mary Edoro, Rukky Sanda, Ex-Big Brother Naija stars- Mercy Eke, Seyi Awolowo, Actors-Kunle remi, Tope Tedela and a host of others.

Swanky Jerry hosted celebrities & influencers to an exclusive luxury dinner for the launch of Chivas XV

The intimate dinner held at the exquisite Casa Mia restaurant located in the heart of Victoria Island Lagos, brought together a star studded guestlist and also provided the perfect ambience befitting for the celebration. With a grand entrance of the host, Swanky Jerry arriving in a Rolls Royce, the space lit with fire sparklers that ushered all into the dinner and screamed gold in entirety.

Dekunle Abudu, the in-house ambassador fueled conversations with a brief orientation, acquainting guests with an overview of the brand. Elevating the moment, a notch higher, the dinner transitioned to a high energy party on a rooftop featuring a unique mix of an onset DJ and Hypeman, Big N accompanied by the flowing strings of Dabyno the guitarist and a violinist.

The evening glistened with life as guests were treated to tasting surveys of Chivas XV, lamb chops made with edible Gold served alongside Canapes, and grubs. XV strikes its position as one of class and elegance that caters to an unconventional demography of ambitious socials.

Catch all the golden moments below.

