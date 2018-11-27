Get ready for 3 extraordinary nights at Guinness' 'Flavour Rooms'

news

Guinness is opening the doors to the Guinness Flavour Rooms at the Maradiva Events Centre, Lekki, Lagos. From Thursday 29th November to Saturday 1st December, Guinness will be giving consumers the opportunity to fully immerse all their senses in the nation’s favourite stout.

The Guinness Flavour Rooms are a multi-sensory area, where you can explore the many dimensions of flavours in Guinness and understand why it is different from the rest – why it is a beer Made of More.

Henry Esiaba, Guinness Brand Manager, Guinness Nigeria Plc comments, “Guinness is a beer Made of More and we are opening the Guinness Flavour Rooms to give Nigerians the opportunity to find out why they should expect more from their beer. There will be four rooms, representing the four unique characteristics of this iconic beer, and as you journey through the different rooms, all of your senses will be awakened.”

“This is a first-of-its-kind immersive experience here in Nigeria and the latest in a series of extraordinary experiences for consumers that we are organising. The Flavour Rooms will be a vibrant and exciting experience as you travel through the Refreshing; the Bold; the Bittersweet and the Rich rooms.”

The four different rooms will bring together the different characters of Guinness:

The REFRESHING room will be stylish and chilled out to show the refreshing flavour of Guinness;

The BITTERSWEET room will be cutting edge and memorable to represent the memorable uniqueness of Guinness;

The BOLD room will be bold and impactful, just like the bold, brave nature of Guinness;

The RICH room will be deep and sophisticated to communicate the depth and richness of the nation’s favourite stout.

