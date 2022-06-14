Flutterwave, ADC, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Goya Menor, Nengi, Meta, others win at the Gage Awards 2022

The best solutions across different categories of technology, ranging from content to fintech, health tech and categories as diverse as the Trace Digital Artiste of the Year were covered in a night of glitz and glamour of the leading individuals and brands in the Nigerian Tech space.

The event celebrated RedTV for winning the Online Tv of the Year, Reliance HMO won the Health Tech of the year, Opera News won the Online News Platform of the year, Berylama won the TikTok influencer of the year, Flutterwave won the payment platform of the year, Goya Menor won the Trace Digital Artiste of the year 2022, MrFunny AKA Sabinus won the Online comedian of the year, Meta won the most innovative tech platform of the year, Ify’s Kitchen won the food influencer of the year and so much more! But the real surprise at the event was the surprise double sweep by Nengi Hampson who won both the Best Actress in an Online web series, and the Online Influencer of the year! Such incontrovertible evidence of the magnitude of her fan base and her star power.

The DG OF NITDA Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi and Africa Data Centre got a special recognition Award for their support of the growth of the Digital Economy in Nigeria.

The Gage Awards, a comprehensive celebration of these founders, ideas, products, with a focus on Nigerian and African inclusion, these awards cut across the several facets of social and economic interactivity with tech through 24 distinct and relevant categories and you can find out all about it at www.gageawards.com

Full List of winners and categories can be found here

