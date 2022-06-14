RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Flutterwave, ADC, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Goya Menor, Nengi, Meta, others win at the Gage Awards 2022

#FeatureByGageAwards - The Gage Awards 2022 held at the Eko events and Suites on Saturday the 11th of June 2022, it was hallmarked by the presence of top tech talents and innovators within the African continent, with performances from Chike, Sonorous Songstress Batya Anorh along with other attractions, it was a truly immersive and progressive African event.

Chike’s live perfomance
Chike's live perfomance
The best solutions across different categories of technology, ranging from content to fintech, health tech and categories as diverse as the Trace Digital Artiste of the Year were covered in a night of glitz and glamour of the leading individuals and brands in the Nigerian Tech space.

RedTV receiving their award for the Online TV of the year
RedTV receiving their award for the Online TV of the year

The event celebrated RedTV for winning the Online Tv of the Year, Reliance HMO won the Health Tech of the year, Opera News won the Online News Platform of the year, Berylama won the TikTok influencer of the year, Flutterwave won the payment platform of the year, Goya Menor won the Trace Digital Artiste of the year 2022, MrFunny AKA Sabinus won the Online comedian of the year, Meta won the most innovative tech platform of the year, Ify’s Kitchen won the food influencer of the year and so much more! But the real surprise at the event was the surprise double sweep by Nengi Hampson who won both the Best Actress in an Online web series, and the Online Influencer of the year! Such incontrovertible evidence of the magnitude of her fan base and her star power.

Nengi holding her 2 awards
Nengi holding her 2 awards

The DG OF NITDA Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi and Africa Data Centre got a special recognition Award for their support of the growth of the Digital Economy in Nigeria.

The Gage Awards, a comprehensive celebration of these founders, ideas, products, with a focus on Nigerian and African inclusion, these awards cut across the several facets of social and economic interactivity with tech through 24 distinct and relevant categories and you can find out all about it at www.gageawards.com

Full List of winners and categories can be found here

Team from Meta picking up their Award as most innovative...from Mr Eniola Bello,MD Thisday newspaper
Team from Meta picking up their Award as most innovative...from Mr Eniola Bello,MD Thisday newspaper
Ulesson received their Award for edutech Platform of the year
Ulesson received their Award for edutech Platform of the year
Goya Menor receiving his award for Trace Digital Artiste of the year
Goya Menor receiving his award for Trace Digital Artiste of the year
Receiving their Award for Healthech company of the year from always delectable Chizor Malize, Abere Novo CEO Reliance HMO.
Receiving their Award for Healthech company of the year from always delectable Chizor Malize, Abere Novo CEO Reliance HMO.
Ify’s kitchen receiving her award for food influencer of the year category.
Ify's kitchen receiving her award for food influencer of the year category.
Sir Steve Omojafor former chairman of Zenith Bank with Ola Williams Country Manager Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana
Sir Steve Omojafor former chairman of Zenith Bank with Ola Williams Country Manager Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana
Flutterwave, ADC, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Goya Menor, Nengi, Meta, others win at the Gage Awards 2022
Mr. Funny receiving his award for online comedian of the year
Mr. Funny receiving his award for online comedian of the year
Chizor Malize presenting a recognition Award to the DG of NITDA Kashifu Inuwa
Chizor Malize presenting a recognition Award to the DG of NITDA Kashifu Inuwa

