Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

This scholarship is a corporate social responsibility to help African graduates to actualise their study abroad dreams by taking advantage of the Vantage Migration admission and scholarship masterclass training.

Dr Linda Iheme is a Nigerian-Canadian dentist and public health researcher and the CEO of Vantage Migration and Allied Consult – an educational consulting firm known for training graduates with a minimum of an HND or BSc qualification to secure admissions, study loans, and scholarships abroad.

Her company is famously known to have helped thousands of graduates not just to get admissions but also has helped many to relocate abroad via the study abroad route including family relocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from training graduates to secure admission, scholarships, and study loans she is involved in giving back to society in areas of education.

To learn more, visit to learn more www.vantagemigration.ca.