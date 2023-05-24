The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeaturedByVantageMigrationAndAlliedConsult

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship
Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Recommended articles

This scholarship is a corporate social responsibility to help African graduates to actualise their study abroad dreams by taking advantage of the Vantage Migration admission and scholarship masterclass training.

Dr Linda Iheme is a Nigerian-Canadian dentist and public health researcher and the CEO of Vantage Migration and Allied Consult – an educational consulting firm known for training graduates with a minimum of an HND or BSc qualification to secure admissions, study loans, and scholarships abroad.

Her company is famously known to have helped thousands of graduates not just to get admissions but also has helped many to relocate abroad via the study abroad route including family relocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from training graduates to secure admission, scholarships, and study loans she is involved in giving back to society in areas of education.

To learn more, visit to learn more www.vantagemigration.ca.

#FeaturedByVantageMigrationAndAlliedConsult

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Does money buy happiness? New study reveals the answer

Does money buy happiness? New study reveals the answer

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

So Fresh takes Ibadan by storm with a walk-in experience like no other

So Fresh takes Ibadan by storm with a walk-in experience like no other

7 tips to avoid falling in the bathroom

7 tips to avoid falling in the bathroom

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

5 things that need to change about NYSC after 50 years

5 things that need to change about NYSC after 50 years

Why scientists believe men who look at breasts live longer

Why scientists believe men who look at breasts live longer

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The event featured an array of interesting moments

Flying Fish treats its 'Fly Geng' to a captivating influencer hangout in Lagos

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

Exciting and educative ALX’S ‘Karibu’ welcome session holds in Lagos

Exciting and educative ALX's 'Karibu' welcome session holds in Lagos

Hero Lager's People's Hero Initiative recognises worth in fast-rising artists

Hero Lager's People's Hero Initiative recognises worth in fast-rising artists