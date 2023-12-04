Pulse Fiesta 2023 ushers Lagos into Detty December proper

One mother strapped her infant on her back, dancing to the TikTok hit Water by the South African rising star Tyla, as the fire-breathing hype woman, Melody over and over again screamed on the top of her voice. At some point, she half-whispered “Choke me, daddy,” sending the crowd into a frenzy.

There was one family – father, mother, and two sons – under a cabana with a nanny in the queue for Chapman. Two sisters (or they could have just been friends) who were the perfect look-alikes of Angel Smith of Big Brother Naija fame. There were young lovers, party monsters, a handful of familiar faces, and one particular influencer pining to be recognized.

And why was this?

Pulse Fiesta occupies an uncanny position in the zeitgeist. It is one of the first big Detty December activities, early enough before people who actually live all year round in Lagos begin to get jaded by those who have invaded their city.

It is also a signal that it’s that time of the year to begin to respond to Slack messages later than usual and burn through wages faster because this month’s pay will come earlier than normal.

For hours last Saturday, DJ after DJ, hypeman after hypeman mounted the Pulse Fiesta stage, mixing beats, sweating, grooving, screaming as the occasional puff of smoke interrupted the crowd. For most of the evening, the famous Lagos "gbana nights” had come to life.

By the time the stars that dominated the year, Spyro, Majeeed, and those that have been stars for a long time Mayorkun, CDQ, Skales finally mounted the stage, the crowd was ready to party till dawn. And that was exactly what they did, partied till dawn.

